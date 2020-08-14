ORLANDO — With the season on the line Thursday, the Memphis Grizzlies put forth one of their best efforts of the season and secured a win against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Although the Bucks were not at full strength, the win was still impressive and gave the Grizzlies a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2017. A pair of triple-doubles from Jonas Valanciunas and Ja mordant marked the first time in team history that two triple-doubles were recorded in the same game. Valanciunas had the best game of his career with 26 points, 19 rebounds and a career-high 12 assists. Morant added 12 points, 10 assists and a career-high 13 rebounds. With the win, the Grizzlies locked up a spot in the play-in game.
“Talking about Ja, the thing that doesn’t show up in the box score is I thought his defense was really good tonight,” head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies Taylor Jenkins said. “The Bucks make it really hard to keep them in front. They drive it…I thought Ja really took it upon himself to be really good on the ball.”
Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns continued their warpath and finished the bubble campaign 8-0 with some help from Cam Payne. The former Racer scored 15 points in the win and added vital minutes as the backup point guard. With their 128-102 win over the Dallas Mavericks, the Suns did everything they could to reach the play-in game.
At deadline time last night the Portland Trailblazers game was unfinished. If the Blazers win they will face the Grizzlies in the play-in as the eight-seed. If the Blazers lose they will be eliminated and the Suns will slide in as the nine-seed to face the Grizzlies as the eight-seed. In the play-in format, the nine-seed must win two games and the eight-seed must only win once to advance to face the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the playoffs.
