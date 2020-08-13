ORLANDO — It all comes down to tonight for Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies, as well as Cam Payne and the Pheonix Suns. Both teams have been on opposite ends of the spectrum as far as success goes during the bubble run with the Grizzlies sitting at 1-6 and the Suns 7-0.
When the two teams take the court tonight in their respective games, each team needs a win to advance to the play-in game. The Grizzlies draw the Milwaukee Bucks, the top-seed in the Eastern Conference, but can secure a spot with a win as the nine-seed and could take the eight-seed if the Portland Trailblazers lose against the Brooklyn Nets.
The Suns face the Dallas Mavericks, a team they beat once inside the bubble, and they need some help in order to reach the play-in game. With a win and a loss by the Blazers or the Grizzlies, the Suns will earn the right to a play-in game.
The San Antonio Spurs are still in play as well. If they win against the Utah Jazz and the Suns, the Grizzlies and the Blazers all lose, they will make the play-in game.
Tonight’s games will have a playoff feel to them, especially for these teams as they vie for the right to play in the postseason and face the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the playoffs. The Grizzlies and Suns both tip-off at 3 p.m.
