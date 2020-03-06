KIAWAH ISLAND, SC — The Murray State women’s golf team wrapped up its fourth-straight annual appearance at the Kiawah Island Classic in Kiawah Island, South Carolina.
The Racers finished in 33rd place on scores of 313-307-307=927.
Racer senior, Raeshya Surendran, entered the event leading the Ohio Valley Conference in scoring (73.5) and she had a great showing at Kiawah with a spot in 12th place in the field of 263 competitors. Surendran posted a score line of 76-72-68=216.
Other MSU scores and finishes included Eliza Kho in 84th place on scores of 74-77-76=227 and Payton Carter in 192nd place on rounds of 78-81-82=241. Lucila Puente Rodriguez de Austria placed 206th after scores of 85-77-81=243 and Charli Jo Doss had scores of 87-82-85=254 for a spot in 246th place.
The College of Charleston, the tournament host, was the winner and there was a tie for medalist honors between Charleston’s Emily Dunlap College and Maia Samuelsson of Jacksonville, each at 206.
The next challenge for the Racers is at the UNF Collegiate (March 9-10) at the Jacksonville Golf & Country Club in Jacksonville, Florida.
WOMEN’S
SCORES
33 Murray State 313 307 307 927
T12 Raeysha Surendran (1) 76 72 68 216
T84 Eliza Kho (3) 74 77 76 227
T192 Payton Carter (2) 78 81 82 241
T206 Lucila Puente Rodriguez (4) 85 77 81 243
246 Charli Doss (5) 87 82 85 254
