OWENS CROSSROADS, ALA—Murray State’s Raeshya Surendran will make a run Tuesday at the medalist title of the Ohio Valley Conference women’s golf championship at Hampton Cove Golf Club in Owens Cross Roads, Alabama.
Surendran carded a 2-under-par 70 in the second round and begins Tuesday’s final 18 holes only three shots off the lead being set by Jacksonville State’s Ana Perez Altuna, who had rounds of 71-69=140. Surendran, a senior from Selangor, Malaysia, posted scores of 73-70=143 and was one shot behind Eastern Kentucky’s Diana McDonald in second place, after scores of 74-68=142. Surendran seeks to become Murray State’s 10th OVC medalist winner and first since Anna Moore in 2019.
Murray State’s Ana Garcia Picchi was in 11th place after scores of 74-77=151, while Payton Carter had a spot in 27th place on rounds of 79-79=158. Other MSU scores and standings included Sarah Forsythe in 32nd place on scores of 77-84=161 and Briana McMinn in 33rd position on scores of 83-79=162.
Through 36 holes of play, the Racers have carded a first round 303 and followed with a 305 in Monday’s second round. Their 608 total puts them in a share of fourth place with Belmont. With 18 holes to go, Jacksonville State is the leader at 575 with Eastern Kentucky (589) and Austin Peay (607) in second and third place.
The final round for the Racers will start at 8:40 a.m. when McMinn hits MSU’s first shot of the day. Other MSU tee times include Forsythe at 8:50 a.m., Carter at 9 a.m., Picchi at 9:10 a.m. and Surendran at 9:20 a.m. The Racers will be paired with Belmont and Morehead State. After the Covid-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 OVC Championship, the Racers came into the week trying to win their fourth-straight OVC title. n
