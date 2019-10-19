MURRAY — Murray State’s Raeshya Surendran carded a first round even par 72 for a shot in seventh place after the first 18 holes of the 16th annual Cardinal Cup at the University of Louisville Golf Club in Simpsonville, Kentucky.
The Racers posted a score of 310 in round one and had a shot in 13th place, just behind Kansas (307) and Ball State (307) and ahead of East Carolina (312), South Dakota (315), Eastern Kentucky (316) and Richmond (323). Campbell was the first round leader at 292.
Surendran’s 72 meant she was four shots off of the pace being set by medalist leader, Louisville’s Mairead Martin who carded a 4-under-par 68. Other Racer scores and places included Sarah McDowell with a 78 and a spot in 52nd place. Ana Garcia Picchi and Payton Carter shared 70th place with a score of 80 and MSU’s Eliza Kho was in 80th place with an 81.
MSU’s Lucila Puente Rodriguez de Austria is playing the event as an individual and she had an 80 for a share of 70th place.
Saturday’s second round starts at 9:50 a.m. CT when Eliza Kho hits MSU’s first shot. The Racers will be paired with East Carolina and South Dakota.
The UL course is playing to a yardage of 6,393 and to a par of 72.
Live scoring can be found at Golfstat.com.
