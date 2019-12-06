MURRAY — Headed into last night’s game, the Calloway County Lakers were expected to win. They dominated Ballard Memorial last season and this year the Lakers returned all of their starters, so it was no surprise when the lead ballooned to 35 and the running clock started at the end of the third quarter.
When it was all said and done, the Lakers won in their season opener 72-33. Defense was key in the win for Calloway. The Bombers leading scorer, Dequin Donlow, was shut down after opening the year with a 26 point game. He didn’t score his first point until 1:25 left in the first quarter on a free-throw and didn’t make his first basket until 2:40 left in the first half. By halftime, the explosive guard had just six points.
Major props go to Calloway for not only slowing Donlow down but shooting the passing lanes constantly and forcing takeaways. They forced 25 turnovers and were quick to get out in transition to convert on the offensive end. Head coach Brad Cleaver said that’s one of the keys to this year’s team and the way they plan to attack.
“We were pretty solid defensively last year,” Cleaver said. “Our best offense is our defense, and our guys, I feel like, are buying into that. That’s something that we’re really going to study in film, and I know we can improve on it. I saw we missed some assignments tonight defensively, but all-in-all we did a good job and we’re happy to get the victory.”
That aggressiveness had an adverse effect last night for one player, as Evan Garrison picked up three quick fouls in the first quarter of play.
“We want our guys to play very aggressive and that’s something that he’ll have to learn,” Cleaver said. “He doesn’t have a ton of experience right now, and it’s something you’ve got to be able to play with fouls and maintain that intensity without over-fouling.”
Another focus for the Lakers is winning each quarter. No matter what the scoreboard shows, Cleaver wants his guys to compete like it’s 0-0 at the start of each quarter. Last night, the Lakers won every quarter. The first was 18-8, second 23-12, third, 25-8, and the fourth (running clock with all backups in) was 6-5.
“We play quarter-by-quarter, and that’s how we are going to approach this season as we try to handle our business,” Cleaver said. “All-in-all, I’m proud of how our guys played.”
Even though they won the game, there are still little details that can be cleaned up and Cleaver said that he saw a few things that they will go over in film study.
“There are some things we’ve really got to improve on,” Cleaver said. “They out-rebounded us in the third quarter, for example, and offensive boards ended up even tonight.”
Overall, the Lakers dominated on the defensive end, even when they weren’t forcing turnovers. However, when they came away with a steal they were able to go fast and that’s the pace they want to play at all year long.
“We want to speed the game up, so the more turnovers we can create, the faster we can play,” Cleaver said.
Senior Chandler Steele led the Lakers in scoring with 23 points and added 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the year.
“I think Chandler made some pretty awesome moves tonight,” Cleaver said. “He’s a pretty good player.”
Kade Mize finished with 15 points and four rebounds, Garrison scored six, Darnell scored six, Ki Franklin scored six and pulled down seven rebounds, and Cade Butler scored four.
Calloway will face Central (TN) on Saturday at 7 p.m. at home.
