Since word began spreading last week about, who I will describe as the legendary, Neal Bradley deciding to end his 32-year run as the radio play-by-play man on Murray State men’s basketball broadcasts, I have thought about how I wanted to put my observations into words. It’s tough.
You can use so many ways to describe … and praise … Neal for how he did his work behind the microphone. I’ll start off with a big one.
Racer fans, we were fortunate to have been graced with the voice of one of the best to ever do this. I’m serious. Neal is that good, and I’ve had the pleasure of listening full-time to two men who were as good as any in the college ranks … living in Kentucky, I was lucky enough to listen to the great Cawood Ledford, while, at the same time, I was able to tune in to his SEC equal for many years for my Tennessee Vols out in Knoxville, John Ward. Neal could compete just fine.
Why? Because he did what Cawood and John did … he called the game exactly right for the audience he was serving. It was obvious that Cawood and John were backing UK and UT, but both also saved praise for the opponent too. They also did not bad-mouth the opponent. We, of Racer Nation, loathe Austin Peay and Eastern Kentucky (with Belmont also finding its way into that mix), but Neal never exuded that on the air. He was kind of “the voice of reason.”
When the Racers got beat, he told you why, from his point of view, which was usually on the money. However, we don’t want to talk about that do we? Naaaaaaawwwww.
Let’s talk about those calls that truly made him a legend. Isaiah Canaan’s 3 from his knee against Southeast Missouri (you don’t see that every day and Neal’s call was fabulous). Aubrey Reese’s drive to victory in the OVC title game against SEMO (Yes, “What a miracle!”). And then, there was the gold standard, Danero Thomas’ shot to beat Vandy in the 2010 NCAAs, resulting in what I believe is Neal’s signature call.
“McClain slaps the ball … he gets it to Miles … Miles takes it to Danero Thomas … jumper for the win … GOOD! It’s Good! It’s Good! The Racers win on the jumper by Danero Thomas … a dog pile in the end zone … and we’re dancin’ and extending the stay to Saaan JOSEEEEEEEEEEE!”
It was that day, March 18, 2010, that Neal Bradley’s voice began really becoming known outside of Murray. It would be heard numerous times over the next several years on national networks because Racer teams gave him the chance to continue making calls for major, major developments in the rich men’s basketball history at Murray State. I knew it was big when ESPN, in a replay of Thomas’ shot, overlapped it with Bradley’s call later that night.
I also said to myself, “Now, the nation is getting to hear this guy.” It happened several times after that too. And it should have. Because, as I said in the opening, we have a true gem here folks.
What made that afternoon even more enjoyable for me is that I got to hear that call as it happened live. Back then, I was a full-time photographer for my hometown paper “The Paducah Sun,” and I remember exactly where I was when Thomas hit that shot at about 3:30 or so on that sunny, warm Thursday afternoon.
I had stopped my car in the area of what is now Pat & Jim Brockenborough Rotary Health Park, along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive between the Mid-Town and Lowertown areas of Paducah. I was searching for feature photo material and was listening to the game. I needed a break. Not much was happening on the feature photo front that day.
Then, Thomas hit that shot. I heard Neal’s call. And what comes rolling down the street about five minutes later? Some guy riding a four-wheel contraption that a person I had known in Paducah once referred to as a mobile Barcalounger. Its “official” description is a quadricycle, and it ended my daily pursuit of having to find “something” to fill space for the paper that day.
I remember driving back to the office, basically floating, both from having satisfied my daily photo job and … oh yeah, the Racers had just won their second game in an NCAA Tournament. When I arrived, everyone was talking about what had just gone down in San Jose. They had watched it in the newsroom on KFVS-12, the CBS affiliate out of Cape Girardeau. What a day! But while I hadn’t had the chance to see Danero hit that shot in living color with everyone else, I kind of thought I got the best end of the deal.
I was so glad I got to hear Neal’s call, because that was a throw-back to the best of times in sports, where you didn’t have a TV. You had guys like Vin, Jack, Harry and so, so, so many others giving you the story through their eyes to your ears via a radio.
A country singer named Lionel Cartwright once caught this vibe perfectly when I was in my 20s, with an autobiographical piece called “I Watched It All (On My Radio).” He had a little six transistor radio that brought him everything from the Grand Ole Opry to baseball at night (while he kept the radio hidden under his pillow).
I had heard some of Neal’s calls on replays because I hadn’t been able to tune in live. That day, I felt like I made up for that in a big way.
Now, here’s the good news. Neal’s not done. No sir. He is still going to do Racer football games, and haven’t we heard some great calls from over the years with that?!!! More great moments lie ahead with that, such as the ones we’ve heard with game-winning kicks from Rob Hart (1996 in the cold at Richmond to pave the way to a second straight OVC title) and Shane Andrus (breaking Tony Romo’s heart to beat Eastern Illinois, which I also was lucky enough to hear live in 2002).
However, the road we have taken with Neal on the mic for Racer men’s basketball has been a great one. His style will be missed. It is a style that, in my opinion, has helped Murray State become well known across the country (it’s amazing how the “big boys” always seemed to want to find Neal’s radio calls when the Racers did something huge). It is a style that is right up there with the college greats, including the afore-mentioned Cawood and John.
And it came from right here in the all-too-often overlooked part of the commonwealth that we call home. Thanks Neal for helping make the nation take notice … and making them figure out that the answer when they would research “Where is that happening again?” is a fair distance from Louisville, Lexington and Northern Kentucky.
And a special thanks to all of those Racer teams that gave this guy a chance to use his talents to full effect. It all came together into one long and beautiful symphony.
And boy! Did it sound awesome!
