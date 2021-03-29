Taylor, Tigers teamwork take down Blue Tornado

MURRAY – Led by senior guard Gabe Taylor’s 17 points, the Murray High Tigers secured a spot in the First Region Championship game Friday night by beating Paducah Tilghman 61-53 in the semifinal matchup at the CFSB Center. Four Tigers scored in double figures on 60% shooting and a great defensive effort helped Murray (17-7) inch to within one game of the Kentucky Sweet 16.
The teams traded heavyweight blows all throughout the contest, as neither team could quite pull away from the other until the end. The slugfest started with Tilghman (18-6) jumping out to a 9-3 lead halfway through the first quarter, thanks to a Blue Tornado senior guard Eli Brown’s three-pointer.
The Tigers would claw their way back as Taylor would sink three long balls himself in the quarter, one of which came highly contested from the top of the key at the buzzer, to help Murray edge ahead slightly at 19-16.
The second quarter led to more back and forth lead changes, as neither team could gather more than a six-point advantage and they matched each other by both sinking three-pointers in the final 10 seconds of the half to knot the game up at 31 apiece going into halftime.
The Blue Tornado came out of the locker room with a five point burst to take a 36-31 lead just two minutes in, but the Tigers struck with a lightning fast 11-0 run in less than two minutes of gameplay, to jump out 42-36 and force a Tilghman timeout with 3:36 left in the quarter. The Blue Tornado climbed back to tie the game, however, at the end of the quarter, at 44-44.
Junior point guard Charqwan McCallister found Taylor for a three to open the fourth, matched by Brown, then McCallister left his defender in quicksand and flashed the left side of the lane, laying the ball in with his right hand to put the Tigers up 49-47 with 5:29 left.
Tilghman would match that layup and also a Tiger junior forward Trey Boggess left-wing three-pointer that banged straight up off the front of the rim, but still somehow fell through and they were tied 52-52 just over halfway through the quarter.
Blue Tornado junior Mian Shaw would hit a free throw 15 seconds later to give Tilghman their final lead and final point of the game. Murray would score the final nine points in the quarter to secure the spot in the championship Saturday night.
“I told them this was going to be a grind-out game,” said Murray Head Coach Dior Curtis. “They’re very well-coached team n
