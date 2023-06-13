You may be wondering why stories about Indiana State’s ongoing progression through the college baseball playoffs keep appearing in The Ledger & Times.
It’s simple. That is the team that brought strong notoriety to the conference in which the team covered by this publication — Murray State — now resides, the Missouri Valley Conference. No, those aren’t the Racers that reached the NCAA Super Regionals but, with Dan Skirka’s boys having claimed one of the few victories Valley opponents got against the Sycamores this season, it goes along with a maxim my own dad has driven home for many, many years.
“You need to pull for the team that beat you, because the more they continue to win, the better you look,” he told me, or something to that effect. For years, I argued against it (still do in some cases). Older, I’m understanding it more, and the Sycamores have been an example of that, especially when you realize that one of their three … let me repeat that … THREE losses in The Valley this season was by a stunning 12-5 score in Terre Haute to the Finest Place We Know. Folks, that’s something to be proud of if you’re a Racer fan.
Which brings me to today’s story. Our conference champion got the short end of a very ugly stick over the weekend.
You may not have seen it but Indiana State advanced to this past weekend’s super regional round by not only winning a regional on its home field in Terre Haute, but by beating some pretty darn good teams to do it, including an Iowa ballclub that was easily good enough to beat the Sycamores. But the Hawkeyes couldn’t. Nope, an Indiana State team that most of the so-called experts were picking to be among the most likely hosts to lose on their home field breezed through undefeated.
And with several hosts being beaten at the same time, it made sense that the Sycamores would be home again for the supers. No, they weren’t. In fact, they were forced to play the super on the home field of a lower seed, TCU, never a good thing this time of year.
The reason is one of those that I will describe as “prickly.” The Sycamores had to make a sacrifice that, while it was the right move, still was painful. Indiana State’s athletics director described it, in fact, as “excruciating.”
You see, for several years, Terre Haute has hosted the Special Olympics Indiana Summer Games and the Indiana State campus has been the focal point. That means Indiana State personnel are heavily involved but it also means that almost every hotel in Vigo County, Indiana and beyond is stacked.
The decision was made. Indiana State staff couldn’t give a proper and deserving effort to both. In a situation like this, you want to make sure you’re at your best and the event doesn’t suffer. Trying both wasn’t going to work. One had to go.
Thus the Sycamores were forced to surrender the home-
field edge they had rightfully earned and face a snake pit in Fort Worth with a TCU team that may be playing as well as anyone in the country, and was coming off a stunning blitz of host Southeastern Conference superpower Arkansas in the Fayetteville regional. The result was predictable. TCU swept the first two games and ended the Sycamores’ magical run in front of record crowds who provided an incredible atmosphere, with 98% of them wearing TCU purple.
Was it fair? Of course not. Don’t tell me that a crowd like that doesn’t have an effect on a game. TCU thrived on that atmosphere against a team that shouldn’t have had to face that in the first place.
And TCU knew it … ahead of time. Horned Frogs fans knew they were probably about to benefit from something that should not have been happening. So, while they knew they had to take advantage of it, which they did fully, they also knew that, while it would do nothing to eliminate the unfairness to the Sycamores, doing something, anything, as a show of good will might take some of the edge off.
And when the three letters of your school represent “Texas CHRISTIAN University?” Yeah, it might behoove you to try and live up to the idea of “What Would Jesus Do.” Folks, TCU tried real hard.
The story goes that TCU’s fan base very quickly realized the reason for their opponent’s situation was incredibly positive. Special Olympics is something we all support (That huge spread in Friday’s Ledger sports section shows what it means here) Every time you see these folks compete in their events, it just does something to you as a human being. It’s good. It’s right.
And Horned Frogs fans realized this. They began giving … to Special Olympics Indiana. A story I saw said that, by Wednesday, two days after Indiana State officially had made the decision to not host TCU, donations had gone past $30,000 with that coming from 650 individuals across 37 states. A report Monday said that number was at $41,000. Primarily, it was the state of Texas from which these donations were coming. Coincidence? Nope.
The coordinator for Special Olympics Indiana said that money is going be used to further opportunities for athletes throughout the Hoosier State. The story, written by the Terre Haute Star and I believe by a guy I got to meet when Indiana State played the Racers in basketball this season, indicated that most of the donors probably had never seen the state event in Terre Haute.
Yet, they gave anyway.
Sure, it probably was of little consolation for the Sycamores, who did their best to shrug off the obvious conflict ahead of the weekend. However, in their pregame comments, the general feeling was they understood why it was having to happen. I was glad to see that.
By the way, after the super had concluded, TCU’s athletic director announced that an additional $14,000-plus will be headed to Special Olympics Indiana, which came from concessions sales. A dollar from every sale was put toward that mission.
What you hope for in a situation like this is for a good result to be had and I think that occurred. There is no guarantee that Indiana State would’ve won in Terre Haute (remember, TCU dominated Arkansas in Fayetteville … hard to do) but TCU’s recognition that this was unfair for the opponent and prompted a call for action, any action, does make you feel better about it.
So hats off to TCU. I think they justified having that “C” in their name.
