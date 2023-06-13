You may be wondering why stories about Indiana State’s ongoing progression through the college baseball playoffs keep appearing in The Ledger & Times.

It’s simple. That is the team that brought strong notoriety to the conference in which the team covered by this publication — Murray State — now resides, the Missouri Valley Conference. No, those aren’t the Racers that reached the NCAA Super Regionals but, with Dan Skirka’s boys having claimed one of the few victories Valley opponents got against the Sycamores this season, it goes along with a maxim my own dad has driven home for many, many years.