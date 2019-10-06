MURRAY — When a team has won four-straight OVC titles they come in with a bit of a target on their back, but the Murray State Rifle team is all too familiar with targets and they have been able to hit the mark consistently.
This year the expectations are the same as always. Perform to the best of their ability and compete not just for an OVC title, but an NCAA title.
“Every team is different,” head coach Alan Lollar said. “I try not to say that we have to build score-wise, this team has every bit as much potential as any other team we’ve ever had. When they reach that potential, how high we are, will be determined by when we become comfortable with expectations and when we get consistent day after day. That’s the hardest part. It’s not as much experience shooting a match, it is experience dealing with expectations, because the expectations here are high and that’s a big deal.”
They started their season Sunday with a match against OVC opponents UT-Martin and Jacksonville State and won the event. The Racers had an aggregate score of 4652, followed by Jacksonville State at 4640 and UT-Martin with a score of 3914.
“We have an exciting and challenging schedule ahead of us. This team has a lot of potential and we built this schedule to build maturity and confidence,” Lollar said. “We look forward to the challenge.”
Before the start of a match the shooters are allowed a 15 minute sighting period that allows them to find their ‘natural point of aim.’
Lollar described it in terms of little plastic green army men. Their feet dictate the aim and in this case it’s the same. The competitors will take time to adjust their feet and stance until they feel they have reached the perfect sight line. Then, they fire some practice shots to see if they are grouping shots. Once that part is compete they zero in on the target and begin the match.
In the small bore, the competitors are shooting a target the side of a nickel that is 50 meters away. The slightest wiggle or misfire can cost a shooter several points, and there are three separate positions that they must shoot from. Each comes with it’s own set of challenges and the preference differs from one shooter to the next.
“Everybody is different. A lot has to do with body type,” Lollar said. “A lot has to do with where they started at. If you started shooting air rifle standing up all of the time, then the chances are that you will like standing better than sling positions. Especially if you didn’t get to shoot much small bore, but everybody is different.”
Heading into the season, Lollar was just as confident in his team as he has ever been and a large part of that is due to the recruiting he has ben able to do, but he said that recruiting for rifle at Murray State is more difficult than you might think.
“There are not nearly as many shooters in the country as there are basketball players,” Lollar said. “Then, it’s harder to find them and find information on them, so that part of recruiting is tougher in this sport to start with. We are recruiting against the West Virginia’s, the TCU’s, the Kentucky’s, the Power 5’s and that’s always going to be difficult.”
With the win, the Racers are ready to carry that momentum into the rest of the season and reach their potential, but Lollar said that he helps the athletes deal with the pressure by focusing them on being the best they can be and nothing more.
“I tell people all the time, ‘The heaviest burden to carry in the world is potential,’” Lollar said. “We try to to help them do that and show them that if you do what you can do, and get consistent at it, and do it at the highest level that you are capable of, not necessarily perfect, but the best you can do, that usually allows us to compete with the best in the country.”
