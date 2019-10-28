BENTON — On Saturday, the Murray High and Calloway County cross country teams were put to the ultimate test at the regional competition hosted by Marshall County. There, the teams were given the opportunity to showcase all the hard work they have been putting in since the preseason.
Running is like no other sport. Even at a competition as big as regionals, there’s no bleacher full of fans cheering you on. There’s no band, no cheerleaders. It’s just the runner and the clock. The runner’s biggest battle is their own mind. This battle was made even more difficult on Saturday by harsh weather conditions. However, the teams persisted and came away victorious. The Lady Lakers were named the regional runner-ups, and the Lakers placed third. Both teams will advance to state. Although Murray High was not able to come away with a regional team title, their very own Leah Jenkins was able to place 20th and qualify for state as an individual.
Murray High head coach Emily Chipman said, “They all did their best under wet and slippery conditions.”
Marshall County is a tough course even when dry because of its abundance of hills. Calloway had practiced for the hills, but there was no way to practice how the course would be affected by the weather.
“We were ready for the hills for sure,” Calloway head coach Jonathon Grooms said. “The weather was a mix of rain, wind, and clouds. The big thing was that it had rained all night before the race, making the course a muddy mess. Add in the factor of us being the third and fourth races of the day, and the course was just slop in some spots.”
Despite the obstacles provided by mother nature, Calloway still came away with an abundance of medals, a trophy, and two teams qualified to attend the Kentucky State Meet on Nov. 1.
The Lady Lakers finished the race with 38 points, just two points over Trigg County. Junior Ainsley Smith and Sophomore Bella Swain battled upfront throughout the race and placed second and third, respectively. Both girls ran the 5K in 22:36. Reece Powell from Webster County was the Region 1 AA champion with a time of 22:30. Other medal winners for the Lady Lakers include Emma Martin, Brooklin Smith, and Jessica Wicker.
“The girls ran a great race. We gave Trigg County our best shot, and they beat us by two points,” Grooms said. “I am so proud of them for running the way they did.”
The Lakers finished in third with 67 points. Webster County, the winning team, finished with 21 points. Freshman Dominic Cashion led Calloway’s boys with a time of 18:35 for sixth place. Freshman Daniel Puckett was the next Laker to cross the finish line with a time of 18:56 for ninth place. Senior Ben Nelson was the last medal winner for the Lakers with a time of 19:18 for 14th place.
“The boys had a tough day to finish third overall,” Grooms said. “Our front group had to be just a little higher for us to get into second overall. They will get their redemption next week at state as we go after our regional foes and the rest of the state.”
Calloway will have a calm week of practice this week as they do their final preparations for state. They will also do a couple of speed sessions to sharpen up their legs for the greatness of the Kentucky State Meet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.