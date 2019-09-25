MURRAY — Red was the color of the night for the Calloway County Laker soccer team. Red was the color of the Lakers’ jerseys, and red was the color of the cards flashed by the games’ referees.
The Hopkinsville Tigers walked onto Calloway’s field with nine of their eleven starters from last years’ team, a team that made it to the final four of the state tournament. Therefore, as a rebuilding, young team, the Lakers had to battle with everything they had to keep the Tigers at bay.
The Lakers were able to do so for the first 25 minutes of the game. Unfortunately, in the 26th minute, the Tigers were able to get the one and only goal of the night through Calloway’s defense. The Lakers offense failed to score throughout the entirety of the game, meaning the night would end in a 1-0 loss for the Lakers.
Head coach for Calloway, Evan Pierce, said, “Both halves, I think we worked hard. Really, their goal came because we miss-hit a goal kick, so for us to be in that position at halftime, I thought we worked pretty hard. Then, in the second half, we created several chances that we were close to putting away.”
Soon after Hopkinsville scored, the Lakers found themselves having a slight advantage. One of the Tigers were thrown out of the game with the flash of a referee’s a red card, leaving the Tigers with only ten players. That’s when the game began to get chippy.
“Red cards helped us for a little while we were up a man,” Pierce said. “Their player got one for mouthing. Then, one of my players made a not so smart choice.”
Laker Jojo Roblero was upset by the level of aggressive physicality that the Tigers were bringing to the field and retaliated with a push, resulting in the nights’ second red card. This time — for Calloway.
The Lakers were left with one back and had lost their advantage of being up a man.
“Against a good team like that, you need to take every advantage that you have,” Pierce said. “The advantage played in effect for a while, but then things evened back out when we were at ten men.”
Besides red cards, the Lakers struggled with communication Tuesday night.
“It needs to be better,” Pierce said. “It’s something all year that has needed to improve. It just requires guys stepping up and wanting to take control of the game, talking to each other, telling each other what they need to do. That’s an area that I’m hoping with age, as we grow older these next few years, will improve. I can understand how some younger players may be afraid to yell to the older ones, but, at the same time, some of our younger ones are the ones that are talking the most. Communication is just something that has to get better, and it’s kind of on the players to step up and do that.”
Pierce would also like to see an improvement in the team’s offense.
“I thought Jarrett Darnell had a few chances. Mervin Tovar worked hard up-top, but we still have to get more going offensively,” Pierce said. “I think some of that comes with the fact that we’re still playing way too direct. We need to find our center mids who can then make out the passes to our wing mids. I think the goals will come a lot easier if we can just slow the game down, play simpler and find opportunities closer to the goal.”
Pierce was pleased with the amount effort he saw defensively.
“I thought we did pretty well,” Pierce said. “We have to be better at clearing goal kicks, getting balls out of our 18, but I thought the effort was there.”
The Lakers will play another home game on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. That’s when Calloway will be facing Marshall County, and, hopefully, the Lakers will chose a different color theme for the night.
