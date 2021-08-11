DOVER, Tenn. – The US Fish and Wildlife Service today announced the cancellation of two Hummingbird Banding Events for Tennessee and Cross Creeks National Wildlife Refuges (NWR). The Tennessee NWR Hummingbird Banding Event was to be held this weekend on Saturday, Aug. 14, the Cross Creeks Hummingbird Banding was to be held on Saturday, Aug. 28. Both events are regrettably cancelled due to concerns about recent spikes in coronavirus cases in the local area.
The Tennessee NWR Visitor Center and headquarters is located at 1371 Wildlife Drive in Springville, Tennessee. At this time the visitor center will remain open to the public Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Cross Creeks NWR Visitor Center is located at 643 Wildlife Road in Dover, Tennessee, however this visitor center remains closed to the public at this time.
The health and safety of our visitors and employees at Tennessee and Cross Creeks NWR is our number one priority. The US Fish and Wildlife Service is working with the federal, state and local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. Recently, the rise in numbers have warranted an abundance of caution and it was determined that holding this event would be irresponsible. “We deeply regret the outcome of this hard decision,” said Refuge Ranger Joan Howe. “However, it was necessary to keep our visitors, volunteers and staff as safe as possible.”
For more information about these cancellations please call the refuge headquarters at 731-642-2091.
