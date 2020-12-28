SPRINGVILLE. Tenn. — With a stroke of a pen on Dec. 28, 1945, then-President Harry S. Truman created the Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge along 65 miles of the Tennessee River and the newly formed Kentucky Lake. Although it was an overlay refuge on TVA lands, this new refuge would be managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as a critical overwintering habitat for waterfowl and other migratory birds.
Today, the refuge turns 75, however it plans on making 2021 the year to celebrate. The state of the current pandemic will dictate final plans on exactly what that celebration will look like. However, Oct. 23, 2021 is the date it hopes to pull out all the stops for a large event at the refuge visitor center. Throughout the year, the refuge hopes to put on smaller events such as a Bioblitz hosted by TVA on May 22. Ranger Joan Howe said “We are also trying to get creative on how we can celebrate with the public and keep them safe and healthy at the same time. Details of those plans will be forthcoming in the new year.”
The refuge was created with most of its 51,385 acres entirely at one time, with very small tracts added in later years. This refuge was designed to be a heavily managed refuge to provide food, shelter and sanctuary for the many ducks and geese that pass through this area during the winter. The refuge consists of three separate units that incorporated the confluence of rivers joining the Tennessee River. The Big Sandy Unit includes the area where the Big Sandy River joins the Tennessee River. The Duck River Unit includes the mouth of the Duck River and the Busseltown Unit has Cub Creek within its borders. Each of these areas has historically been a major attraction for many migratory birds.
In peak times during very cold winters such as in 2018, the refuge has seen waterfowl numbers reach 250,000 to 300,000 ducks of 24 different species and 10,000 geese of five different species. Its signature species is the American Black Duck as the refuge is an extremely important overwintering area for this species, which is experiencing declines in population numbers. Historically, the refuge wintered 20-30% of the black ducks in the Mississippi flyway, however current numbers may not be that high.
Besides waterfowl, the American Bird Conservancy classifies the refuge as a globally important bird area for the wide diversity of habitats used by many different migratory and non-migratory birds. In a state that has a total of approximately 411 bird species, this refuge has found 316 species using the refuge. This includes hawks, eagles, osprey and other raptors, shorebirds, rails, gulls, terns, cranes and many different species of songbirds. Fortunately, the land management for these migratory birds creates habitat that attracts many different species of mammals, amphibians, reptiles, butterflies, and other insects.
On the refuge, half the acreage is either shallow wetlands or open water. Due to the high aquatic species diversity in the Duck River and the Tennessee River, the refuge has documented 144 species of fish, which is more fish species than all the Great Lakes combined. Also, the refuge is known for its incredible number of mussels that are found in the same area.
Several dynamic individuals have served to develop and oversee the management of the refuge. The first refuge manager was Chester Markley who served from its creation in 1945 to 1954. Vandiver L. Childs, better known to the community as V.L. Childs was the longest-term manager serving 28 years until retiring in 1982. Carrell Ryan served to 1991, until handing the reigns to John Taylor who served until his retirement in 2010. Today the refuge is in good hands under Barron Crawford, who earlier in his career was a deputy manager under John Taylor.
