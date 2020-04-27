Draft grades listed below are the average of grades found on CBSsports.com, BleacherReport.com, and SI.com.
OVERALL DRAFT GRADE: B+
Round 1, Pick 29: Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia
Wilson is a 350-pound, freakishly athletic guard that was part of a solid ground game at Georgia. With the pick, the Titans immediately fill the void left by Jack Conklin, who they lost in free agency. Wilson will need to develop but projects as a starter week one.
GRADE: B+
Round 2, Pick 61: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
Fulton also helps fill a void left by a free agency loss, expected to step in to replace Logan Ryan. Fulton was a projected first-round pick headed into last season, but some inconsistent play led him to fall to the second round.
GRADE: A-
Round 3, Pick 93: Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State
Once again, the Titans looked to fill a void left by a departed player and with Evans they may have found the perfect partner for Henry. With Dion Lewis gone, Evans will have some opportunity to utilize his skills in the Titans wide-zone rushing attack.
GRADE: B+
Round 5, Pick 174: Larrell Murchison, DT, NC State
Murchison finished last season with seven sacks, five QB hurries, and a pair of fumble recoveries for NC State last year. He will slot in nicely on the defensive line with his versatility.
GRADE: C
Round 7, Pick 224: Cole McDonald, QB, Hawaii
McDonald finished third in total passing yards last season with 4,135 and has connected on 69 touchdowns in the last two years.
GRADE: B+
Round 7, Pick 243: Chris Jackson, DB, Marshall
Marshall is a project, but has the range and versatility that warranted a chance by the Titans staff. He played safety for Marshall, but has the ability to play at corner with his 4.48 speed.
GRADE: B
