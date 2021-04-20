(boys) Ballard Memorial 6, Murray 0

Singles

1. Jake Miller (B) def. Josh Tucker, 8-1

2. Parth Patel (B) def. Dhevin Patel, 8-0

3. Jacob Adams (B) def. Ashkahn Nabavi, 8-0

4. Dustin Howle (B) def. Peter Kerrick, 9-7

Doubles

Miller/ Howle (B) def. Tucker/Patel, 8-3

Patel /Andy Paul (B) def. Nabavi/Kerrick, 8-4

(girls) Murray 4, Ballard Memorial 0

Singles

1. Kyra Jones (M) def. Zoe Wilson, 8-1

K’Lee Taylor (M) def. Kaylee Cox, 8-0

Claire Whitaker (M) def. Kinsey Cox, 8-0

Doubles

Jones/Whitaker (M) def. Wilson Ki. Cox, 8-0