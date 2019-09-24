MURRAY — Murray State redshirt freshman Ty Terrell returned a punt 67-yards for a touchdown Saturday against Morehead State, which was good enough to earn him the title of OVC Specialist of the Week for Week four of the 2019 football season.
The return occurred in the third quarter of Saturday’s 59-7 win over the Eagles.
“When I turned around and saw that I had space, I just knew I had to make a play,” Terrell said. “Making sure you secure the catch is probably the hardest thing, especially when you’ve got a bunch of guys running down at you. You’ve just got to focus in and make one decision and live with it.”
Terrell’s return touchdown in now the third of the season for Murray State. Quinaz Turner returned the first kickoff of the season for a score in the season opener against Pikeville, while Nigel Walton had a pick-six at Georgia.
“We have a bunch of guys that can make big plays. It’s really nothing new for any of us in the (special teams) room,” Terrell said. “We just know that when we get the ball we have to do something with it.”
The Racers return to action next Saturday to open their 71st season of OVC football at UT Martin at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.