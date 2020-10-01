As many of you already know, I have stepped down as the sports editor at the Murray Ledger & Times. Tuesday, Sept. 29, was my last official day. It was a pleasure getting to cover this area’s athletes and stories and I will miss being on the sidelines for the big games and bigger moments.
A lot of people have asked what’s next for me and without going into great detail I can share that I will still be in the area. I am taking a job that will allow me to work from home and afford me the opportunity to work “normal” hours. The new job will also be a huge upgrade financially. As much as I’ve enjoyed being a part of Murray and Calloway athletics over the last year and a half, this was something that I couldn’t pass up.
It has been a wild ride here at the Ledger, with my first week featuring a trip to Evansville to cover the Murray State Racers at the OVC Tournament. During that trip, I watched Ja Morant, Tevin Brown and Darnell Cowart put on a show and punch their ticket to the NCAA tournament.
I then spent some time getting acquainted with the local coaches as I prepared for my first season of sports in the spring. Next thing I knew I was headed to Hartford, Connecticut to once again cover the Racers as they faced Marquette in the NCAA Tournament. I got to sit courtside for his triple-double and see the media frenzy that surrounded him from national writers, all while myself, Ed Marlowe and Jeff Bidwell all took our turns to get an interview question with him.
I then returned and got to watch first-hand as the Lady Lakers and Lady Tigers softball teams grew over the course of a season. In the meantime, I was also entrenched in Calloway and Murray baseball, track and everything Murray State had to offer in the spring.
In the summer we had the first ever Murray Ledger & Times Athlete of the Year contest which spotlighted athletes from every team. Putting those features together was a highlight of my time here. I learned so much about the backgrounds and work ethics of many athletes.
Then we moved into the fall where I covered my first season of football, soccer, volleyball, golf and cross country. Without Hailey Watson, it wouldn’t have been possible to get the content into the paper that I wanted. There’s was just too much for one person.
It’s a busy job with three schools and several sports all going on at once, but it’s a rewarding job. In all honesty, it has been the best job I’ve ever had, but life moves on.
Eventually we entered the spring that was COVID-19 and the job became extremely challenging. No sport in the world was being played at one point and yet we still brought you some form of sports content every day. I’m proud of that accomplishment even though I know there were days that the content could’ve been better.
I’ve made friends along the way that have been instrumental in helping me provide as much coverage as possible. So, thank you to all of the people that have sent in photos, recaps, stats or simply a schedule change. Those small things are more impactful than I think you even realize. I hope that you will continue to provide support for whoever comes after me.
As for the readers that followed along, I appreciate you. The compliments and complaints that I received over the year and a half didn’t fall on deaf ears. I hope my coverage of local sports and local athletes was adequate. It was always my goal upon taking this job to provide coverage of EVERY sport. I failed on some accounts but I think as a whole myself and Hailey were able to deliver.
Lastly, I want to let those that care to know that I will be in the area still. At this time I plan to make time each week to continue doing play-by-play for Calloway County football and there’s even a chance that you could see me on the field next year as a referee at a soccer match or on the basketball court. I know that sports aren’t over for me, just no longer in this capacity as the sports editor. Thank you again to anyone and everyone that has helped make this job a little easier and thank you for reading. It has been a blast.
