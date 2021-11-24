It was usually the first hunt of the year, Thanksgiving Day that is. Yes, squirrel season opened in August, dove season in September, but November saw the opening of quail and rabbit season, the “big game” season of the time. And yes, we would spend the entire day hunting.
By “we” I mean the men of the family which could range from grandfathers, fathers, uncles and cousins to an extended family of sorts, usually made up of church-going friends. I was inevitably the “pup” to both groups, having been born in fifty-six, a mere 10 years beyond the end of the second world war and but a generation removed from the hard years of the Great Depression. It had taken an eternity as a youngster views time, to reach this pinnacle. It would take less than half of that time for this idyllic world to fade.
The places we hunted were always new and mysterious to me, but quite familiar to the others. Sometimes it would be a farm where someone still lived, usually an older couple, sometimes a widow. There would be a barnyard where we would park and offer our gratitude to the owner before releasing the dogs for the day’s hunt. But many times there would be no resident to greet us, no house with wood-smoke wafting from the chimney, no evidence whatsoever of a once flourishing place save for an old apple or pear tree, a dense thicket of cherry, and a rock here and there where a stable or corn-crib once stood. These places had nothing left but the names from the last generation of occupants, a name that was always preceded by the word “old” as in the “old Burd place” or the “old Darnall farm.”
One of the more fascinating aspects of these hunts were the snippets of ancient history that were repeated on an annual basis. My grandfather’s favorite tale was about the day he had shot at a cottontail that was bounding full out across a cornfield. Using an old shotgun shell that was loaded with blackpowder, the outcome was in doubt until his hunting partner observed with a laugh that he could go pick up his rabbit “as soon as the smoke cleared enough to find it.” My father’s favorite was about a particular Thanksgiving Day that began with balmy, summer-like weather until a line of dark clouds appeared in the northwest, the temperature plunged, and the hunt ended with an afternoon snowstorm.
These hunts lasted pretty much all day. We might stop and have a sandwich if anyone had thought to bring them, but lunch was usually an apple or maybe a biscuit left from breakfast. No one ever had orders to leave early to attend dinner at some other place. While we tended to the hunt, mothers, grandmothers, wives, aunts, and daughters tended to the meal. Then we all, family, friends or whomever, would sit down to the best, happiest Thanksgiving Day dinner that ever was.
And who wouldn’t be happy? Yes, there was the obligatory turkey, a bird that less than a week before had been picking around in a barnyard having spent nary a day in the grocer’s freezer. Vegetables of every sort stored in Mason jars since late summer, apple pie and peach cobbler made with fruit picked from trees you could see from the kitchen window, and a rather peculiar delicacy, wild rabbit tamales cooked to perfection in real corn shucks.
The stories that were told in those days made me envious of what I thought to be the “good” years back when rabbits could be kicked out of every brush pile, a covey of bobwhites flushed from every fencerow. But brush piles and fencerows were already beginning to disappear and the patchwork of cornfields and pastures were giving way to vast wastelands of matted fescue. The “good” years, I surmised, were gone long before my time.
Hunting rabbits with my father and grandfather one frosty morning, we came upon a turnip patch on one of those “old” farms where no one lived anymore. They knew the man who had lived and farmed the place with his family, but I remember little being said of why they were no longer there. As they talked, both men pulled-up a purple-top turnip apiece and with their pocket knives, set about to eat slices from the turnip as one would a ripe apple. They made it look so good that I had to give it a try. It was not good. A cold, raw turnip is a bitter thing that I did not consider edible, much less good.
I never understood why having a go at a raw turnip seemed such second nature to them until I mentioned the incident to grandmother some years later. “You’ve never seen the kind of years they were raised in,” she told me. “You’d learn to love the taste of a turnip too if that was all you had.” It took several more years before I truly understood what my grandmother had said. I still think about it often and people around me today probably hear the story far to often. The years she spoke of were not the pioneering years when strong-hearted families carved a hard scrabble life out of the wilderness. No, her years came in the first half of the 20th century, years when circumstances in this country were such that anything they had came from their own hands. A Thanksgiving Day dinner in those days was a year’s worth of hope, prayer, and toil, for all of which they were humbly thankful.
I understand now why many of the “old” places I came to know in years past were left abandoned. Families struggled to survive years of economic depression that we cannot begin to fathom. Many from those families then went to fight the great war only to never return. Hunting one day on an island in the Mississippi River, I asked about the remnants I saw there of old handmade barns and other structures that had managed to floods and the passage of time as I could not imagine anyone ever wanting to live in such an unforgiving place. The fellow I was with, who had seen such days, replied that people back then did not live, they just survived. It has taken many years, but I can finally say now that I am humbly thankful for that raw turnip on a frosty morning long ago and far away.
