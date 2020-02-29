MURRAY — Injuries in sports are common, terrible, and sometimes truly devastating. This series will focus on high school seniors that suffered an injury that took away time from their passion — sports. Some cases are worse than others, but the one thing that remains true throughout is that as a senior in high school, there are no do-overs, no redshirts, no second chances to complete your full senior season in the sport you love. It’s simply over. For our third feature athlete, the first game of the year spelled disaster…
In the senior season for Calloway County quarterback John Foster everything was set up for him to have a memorable finish to a solid career.
His goals were set, his mind was focused, and the time and effort was put in during the offseason for success to be had.
“We had workouts everyday, practice, and I had a quarterback coach that was helping me,” Foster said. “So, I had a lot of goals and things I wanted to accomplish by the end of the season. I wanted to go to the playoffs, I wanted to throw for 30 touchdowns. I wanted to do certain things to help the team, and I worked hard to help the team and my expectations were high for the season.”
In the season opener, Foster had his team in position to win after leading a touchdown drive and cutting into the deficit against Todd County Central.
The defense stepped up and got him the ball back and disaster struck.
“It was second down and we had an option to the right,” Foster said. “So, I could either pitch to Jacob Watters or I could take it up the middle and the defensive end flew out on Jacob so I took it up the middle. When I was running, the safety on the right came and I saw him, so I scooted over to the left a little bit and headed that direction. But he caught me at the right moment and whenever I landed my shoulder got tucked up under me and then he landed on top of me and crushed it.”
After the hit, Foster felt something was off, but he didn’t want to let his team down so he decided to gut it out and take the next snap.
“I knew something was wrong, but I didn’t know if I had dislocated my shoulder, but that’s what I was hoping it was, so I was thinking the next play that if I raised my hands above my head it would just pop back in. It would be quick, easy, done. Then, the next play I had to reach for a snap and it shot pain throughout my collar bone and I knew that it was worse than I thought it was.”
The injury turned out to be a broken collarbone. It’s the type of injury that ends seasons and in the case of Foster that was exactly what it looked like it would do.
“We get my pads off and everything like that and I’m sitting there and (Jacob) Vaughn (Calloway’s athletic trainer) said it was broken, and Dr. Morgan came down and he looked at it and he agreed it was broken, and I just said, ‘How long?’ and he said, ‘Season,’ and him saying that was just the biggest thing to me at that moment, like there’s no way.”
“I didn’t think it would be the season. I thought I could come back, so it was just like I couldn’t move. I was in awe, like how did that one play determine my whole year.”
Foster was determined to get back on the field so he pushed himself in recovery and rehabilitation and all the while he remained a constant teammate and supporter.
“A week after surgery I was on the bike, and three weeks after surgery I started running and getting my feet under me,” Foster said. “Then at four weeks, I started throwing again, and then that fifth week I was mostly practicing, but not in pads or anything.”
After a long road of recovery, Foster was able to get back on the field and although it wasn’t a full season like he had hoped for, the mere fact that he was back playing the game he loved was reason enough for him to celebrate.
“It honestly meant everything,” Foster said. “That for me was a huge deal, because originally I thought I wasn’t going to get to play again, so when they said I could play I was in awe again. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. I did it,’ because I set a goal to be back by Hopkins County Central whenever I broke it and it was just relieving to me that I did that.”
He led the Lakers to a win against Hopkins County Central that night as the4 Lakers offense exploded for a season-high 69 points. That win was the only one the Lakers had all season but it’s one Foster will never forget.
As the injury took place and recovery was going on, there was an emotional toll and he said there’s no way he would’ve made it through everything without the love and support of his family.
“It’s definitely emotional going through it and everything, but honestly my parents were the biggest thing for me. They were always there and they did anything I needed and they were there emotionally for anything I needed,” Foster said.
It was just another of the senior years lost this year and the impact is everlasting.
“To me, it meant more knowing that it was probably the last season that I would play football. That it was the last 11, 12 games that I’d play football,” Foster said.
