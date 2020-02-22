MURRAY — Injuries in sports are common, terrible, and sometimes truly devastating. This series will focus on high school seniors that suffered an injury that took away time from their passion — sports. Some cases are worse than others, but the one thing that remains true throughout is that as a senior in high school, there are no do-overs, no redshirts, no second chances to complete your full senior season in the sport you love. It’s simply over. For our second feature athlete, injuries ultimately won despite his grit and determination to play through the pain…
Once an athlete begins participating in high school athletics, they are inundated with advice from upperclassmen to appreciate each and every practice and game “because you never know when it might be your last.”
Although it may seem cliche, this saying is absolutely true. The most devastating part is that the meaning behind these words usually doesn’t register with the athlete until it’s too late. Eventually, every high school athlete ends their career. No more Friday night lights, no more cheering fans, no more talking with your teammates in the locker room. It all comes to an end.
That’s why senior year seems to be when athletes reach their high school peak: they know they only have one last season to leave everything they have out on that field.
Unfortunately, that end comes sooner for some athletes.
Jaiden Jackson truly tried to not become one of those who’s career was cut short by injury. He was determined to not let injury shorten the amount of time he had on the playing field. As a wide receiver and safety, Jackson brought a spark of energy to the Murray High Tiger football team and he cherished every moment of it.
That’s why when he suffered from an ACL injury his junior year, he decided to persevere and continue playing football.
“I jumped over someone during a play and landed awkwardly,” Jackson said, “I tore my ACL.”
It wouldn’t be until nearly a year and a half later that Jackson would get the surgery he needed. Unlike many other Tiger football players, Jackson’s soul focus was football. He wasn’t a multi-sport athlete: year-round, he trained for football season.
Jackson admitted that the injury negatively affected his game, but he still started the season off strong. He made it all the way to the Fort Campbell game and had assisted the Tigers with their 4-1 record. During that game against the Falcons, Jackson was able to contribute 77 yards before tragedy struck: he re-aggravated his ACL injury.
Jackson decided to take some time off. His team won that night against Fort Campbell and won their next game against Ballard Memorial. The senior was forced to support them from the behind the scenes.
“I attended some of the practices and I actually ran some routes,” Jackson said. “I told them to keep their heads up because if we lose anybody it has an impact. It’s hard on the coaches and the players.”
But the following week, Jackson could not just watch. He desired and needed to be out there with his team. So he put on his football gear once again to take on district-foe Caldwell County.
Jackson was able to contribute four tackles but he and his team suffered from a tight 42-40 loss.
The following week, Jackson competed in his last high school football game. It was at Mayfield and the Cardinals were not kind. Not only did they dish out a 41-6 loss, but they also sent the Tigers home with another injured athlete: senior quarterback Hunter Utley had fractured and dislocated his wrist.
Jackson ended his senior season as the third leading point-scorer even though he only played eight of the twelve games. He totaled 60 points and 620 yards.
Jackson was devastated at the loss and hungered for a chance at redemption, but his body could no longer take the toll. He took off his football gear for the last time that night and was back to supporting his team behind the scenes.
But what Jackson didn’t expect was that his team would be supporting him on the field.
Week nine was against Fulton County and the Tiger football team showcased true maturity and leadership as the switched up their jerseys. Sophomore Charqwan McCallister typically wears the number 24, but on first, he walked onto the field wearing the number one — Jackson’s number. Senior Tommy Waldrop wore the number two of Utley.
Jackson was grateful for the gesture and was glad when the Tigers won the game with a 35-0 shutout.
But there was no way to explain what Jackson felt when Murray High got their shot at redemption and came away victorious 34-17 against the Caldwell Tigers to move on in the district play offs.
The following week, MHS was knocked out of the play-offs by Mayfield, but that didn’t change the amount of pride that Jackson felt.
“They played great,” he said. “Against Caldwell, they did what most didn’t think they could.”
At the end of the season, Jackson finally got his surgery and is now taking time to recover.
“Right now I’m in therapy,” He said. “I’ve been lifting a lot. I’ve been working on different parts of the body. The muscles that we usually don’t tend to focus on, I work on those just to get stronger. I’ve been spending time with my family. College visits are big right now.”
