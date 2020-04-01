MURRAY —
Injuries in sports are common, terrible, and sometimes truly devastating. This series will focus on high school seniors that suffered an injury that took away time from their passion — sports. Some cases are worse than others, but the one thing that remains true throughout is that as a senior in high school, there are no do-overs, no redshirts, no second chances to complete your full senior season in the sport you love. It’s simply over. For our sixth feature athlete, the injury was one of the most gruesome suffered by anyone this year…
A regular-season soccer game at Apollo High School took place on a typical Saturday. The Lakers were playing at a high level and senior Caroline Adams had been a critical piece at her wing position.
A routine play turned ugly when Adams charged a ball that was headed out of bounds. The opposing goalie made a play on the ball and the collision resulted in a loud cracking sound. Adams had just broken her leg and there was no doubt about it.
“We had an early game at Apollo High School. I was running after a ball that was going out of bounds when their goalie dove for the ball, landing on my left leg,” Adams said. “My leg snapped loud enough for the parents in the stand to hear it. It was excruciating pain that filled my whole body and left me not being able to move my whole leg.”
With that, Adams’ season was over and there was nothing she could do about it. One moment Adams was running for the ball and the next she was lying on the grass in excruciating pain.
“As I laid there, I knew immediately something very serious was wrong,” Adams said. “I could see parents running to me and their athletic trainer standing over me. I knew right then and there that that was probably my last game ever.
“In the Owensboro Hospital, the doctors talked about the break and surgery and I realized right then that my season was over. It was such an overwhelming feeling to have just been playing in a regular-season game, then a short hour later to be laying in a hospital bed with a broken leg. After we got to the Murray Hospital, Dr. Blalock talked about the recovery process and how it would be at least 3 months to heal. Hearing that news was devastating.”
As a senior, that injury marked the end of her career as a soccer player. For Adams, that meant the end of something she had been a part of since she was little.
“It definitely felt different playing knowing it was my last year. Every practice, game, team meeting, bus ride, it all was very sentimental and I made sure not to take any of it for granted,” Adams said. “I started playing soccer when I was 4 years old and it’s crazy how fast my senior year got here.”
The senior was part of a historic team at Calloway County in her final year and that came thanks to some early goals and the team’s dedication to see them through.
“At the beginning of the season, we made some goals as a team that we wanted to accomplish throughout the season. Our two main goals as a team were to compete with every team in the district and to make it to the regional tournament,” Adams said. “We actually ended up meeting both of those goals. With our district being so tough, beating Marshall, Mayfield, Murray, and Graves obviously proved that we could compete with them. We also beat Graves in the district semifinal game which advanced us to the regional tournament.”
As special as it was for the Lady Lakers to take down the Graves County Lady Eagles and move on to the regional tournament, there was a different moment that stood out in Adams’ mind as the most special.
On senior night, Adams got the opportunity to get one last touch on the soccer field, crutches and all. She made her way to midfield and took the first touch of the game before the ball was kicked out of bounds and she was allowed to substitute out.
“A week after the incident was a big game against Marshall which was also our senior night. With it being senior night, it was very hard on me, but my coach Jeremy came up with the idea to let me go out on the field and do the kick-off,” Adams said. “Getting that final moment on the field meant so much to me. In some way, it gave me closure to a sport I’ve played my whole life and it ending without me knowing it.”
Her broken leg also affected another aspect of competition. For years she was a part of the Calloway County cheerleading team, but the injury kept her out of the biggest competition of the year for the Lady Lakers.
“One of my favorite parts of cheering was being able to compete. Our competition was in late November which I obviously didn’t get to be a part of,” Adams said. “I missed almost half of football season when it came to cheerleading, so that was hard to cope with, but knowing I had basketball to cheer for helped a lot.”
The healing process lasted until basketball season, so Adams was unable to resume her role as a flyer for the cheer team until then, although she did get to participate to an extent before then. Still, her full return was during basketball doubleheader in Jeffrey Gymnasium against Graves County.
“Once I healed and was able to cheer again, it was an amazing feeling to be back with my team,” Adams said. “After months of sitting out and watching my senior year fly by, I was finally able to get back to what I had worked all summer for.”
