MURRAY — Injuries in sports are common, terrible, and sometimes truly devastating. This series will focus on high school seniors that suffered an injury that took away time from their passion — sports. Some cases are worse than others, but the one thing that remains true throughout is that as a senior in high school, there are no do-overs, no redshirts, no second chances to complete your full senior season in the sport you love. It’s simply over. Our seventh athlete pushed through early pain but ultimately missed a significant portion of his season with a knee injury…
Senior Isaac Smith suffered from tendinitis of the knee throughout summer football training at Calloway County, but his resilience helped him to persevere and enter the season with hopes to complete his senior season. He wasn’t about to sit this year out. He wanted to be out there with his team one last time.
And as a Laker for Life, he for sure wasn’t going to miss the crosstown game against the Murray High Tigers, but it was at that game that Smith’s season came crashing to a halt.
It happened at the start of the third quarter during the kick off return. The whistle blew and the ball was kicked into the air.
Smith moved to block one of the Tigers, but he twisted wrong and instantly felt his knee pop out of place.
“I fell to the ground because, well, that’s all I could do,” Smith said.
As he tried to get back up, he felt his knee pop back into place, but he was down for the count and all he could do was stay on the ground.
“I laid there and Jacob Vaughn (Calloway County’s athletic trainer) came over and helped me off to the sideline,” Smith said.
With his knee in pain, Smith feared the worst. It seemed as though Smith had torn his ACL.
“Luckily, I didn’t,” he said.
Instead, it was later discovered that Smith had dislocated his knee cap and torn his MCL.
The heartbroken senior stayed and watched from the sidelines as his team was defeated by Murray High, and there was absolutely nothing he could do about it.
“I was mad,” Smith said. “I was devastated. That’s the biggest game of the year. That’s the game everybody comes to see. I wanted to be out there but I couldn’t.”
The worst part was that Smith wasn’t sure if he would ever be able to play football again.
He had so many unfinished goals. He wanted to have more tackles than he did in his junior season and he had always wanted to score a touchdown and catch an interception.
So Smith worked hard to get well again and continued to encourage his teammates during his absence. Mentally it was the thing that kept him going.
“I still went to practices, and I supported them by cheering them on and getting them prepared for the next few games, the ones that I wouldn’t be able to make, and I helped them by working hard in recovery and physical therapy. They helped me by just being there.”
One teammate that was especially there for Smith was another injured senior: quarterback John Foster.
“He was hurt too, so we helped each other get through it,” Smith said. “He understood what I was going through and I understood what he was going through. Other people didn’t understand.”
After all, missing a part of your senior season takes a bigger toll mentally than missing time in any other season. There’s a finality to the senior year. A sense of missed opportunity when you have to sit out.
“It made it different because I missed games that I wouldn’t be able to make up, that I wouldn’t be able to play again next year,” Smith said. “It made each game more valuable to me.”
Through hard work and determination, Smith finally returned to action after six weeks. The senior athlete was thrilled considering he wasn’t sure whether or not he would ever be able to play again.
“I was ecstatic,” Smith said. “I was happy because I didn’t want my season to end that way. I wanted to end on my terms, not by an injury.”
The game Smith returned to was against district foe Hopkins County Central. Not only did Smith get the opportunity to contribute to and experience the one and only Laker win, but he was also able to check off one of his goals.
During one of the defensive plays, the linebacker picked up a fumble and ran it in for a touchdown. His knee was healthy and his excitement was genuine after he completed one of the toughest goals for a defensive player.
But something else happened during that game that Smith did not even fully realize until much later. Smith injured his wrist, but did not know that it was broken until three weeks after the season was over.
He played the remainder of his senior season with an injured wrist and continued to check things off of his to-do list.
His next milestone came during the Union County game when he caught his first career interception.
“That’s something I always wanted to do,” he said.
Even though Smith’s season didn’t go exactly the way he wanted it too, he was able to accomplish many things to be proud of, and he learned some very valuable life lessons along the way.
“Something that I’m going to take away from this, that I’m always going to remember, even though you get hurt, you can still help.”
