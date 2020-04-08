MURRAY — Injuries in sports are common, terrible, and sometimes truly devastating. This series will focus on high school seniors that suffered an injury that took away time from their passion — sports. Some cases are worse than others, but the one thing that remains true throughout is that as a senior in high school, there are no do-overs, no redshirts, no second chances to complete your full senior season in the sport you love. It’s simply over. For our fifth feature athlete, the injury took him out of the biggest rivalry game of the year and ended his season…
It was another typical Friday night as the Murray High Tigers traveled to face off against the Mayfield Cardinals. Quarterback Hunter Utley was hoping for the first win of his career over the state-ranked Cardinals and although the Tigers trailed 14-0 before halftime, they were every bit in the game, especially with Utley in the huddle.
In need of a first down, Tiger’s head coach Keith Hodge called a pass play and put the ball in Utley’s hands just before halftime. The end result was the last thing anyone on the Tiger’s sidelines wanted—Utley was injured.
“I think it was third and seven or eight, with two minutes until halftime,” Utley said. “We were down 14-0 and I dropped back to pass and didn’t see anybody open. So, I started to run and I went up the middle. Number 11 for Mayfield and I collided and stalemated at first. Then, my momentum started to go towards the sideline and he started to go with me. He got up under me and somehow picked me up and slammed me on the ground. I had the ball in my right hand, which, it didn’t make sense how I would have the ball in that hand. I don’t remember the play, I just saw it on tape. Whenever it happened I felt like I may have had a concussion because I didn’t remember anything. I don’t even know how it happened, but somehow the ball came out and I guess I put my hand down wrong and it dislocated. I really don’t know.”
Utley was down momentarily before coming to the sideline while holding his arm up with his uninjured hand. His wrist was dangling and the immediate diagnosis was clear—it was broken. Still, despite the injury, Utley had the wherewithal to communicate with the coaching staff to get the backup quarterback ready. He knew he wasn’t going back into the game.
“First of all I was in shock. I had no clue what was going on,” Utley said. “I told them to get the backup ready to go and get him in the game. I was in shock because you could look at it and you could just tell. It was dangling from my arm, so I knew something wasn’t right but it didn’t hurt at all. I didn’t feel it. It was like I was immune to feeling it, because I guess the shock had me feeling that way, so it didn’t really hurt. When I sat down they wrapped it and sent me to the emergency room.”
The opponent that it happened against might’ve been the most painful thing he felt that night. In his four years at Murray High, the Tigers were winless against the Cardinals and the team had made it a goal to topple the giants in their district.
“We wanted to take it game-by-game,” Utley said. “We wanted to win every week and we wanted to beat Mayfield. We could say we wanted to win a state championship, but in order to win a state championship you had to beat Mayfield. That’s juts how it is every year, so that was a big goal of ours. We wanted to just reach our peak. We sadly didn’t get to do that. I felt like we had a lot of injuries and we didn’t get to reach our peak.”
His senior season was supposed to be the year that Murray High made some noise in the playoffs. It helped that the senior was entering his fourth year as a starter and didn’t feel any of the pressure. For him, it was just another year of football.
“It felt different, but at the same time it didn’t,” Utley said. “It felt like normal to me because I’d been doing it for the three years prior, but it felt different a little bit without the guys I’ve had in the past. I was really close with the players in the grade above me and when they were all gone it really became our time to lead and make sure the guys below us were doing what they were supposed to be doing.”
So, when the injury happened, backup quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski had to step in and do his best to live up to the expectations that the team had for him. Under Utley’s guidance, the youngster won a couple of games, but ultimately it was Mayfield that had the last laugh when they knocked the Tigers out of the playoffs.
Looking back on the night of the injury, Utley recalls the moment he realized his high school football career was over.
“When it first happened, on the car ride back, we came to Murray to have them put it (the wrist) back into place and I was just thinking that it sucks to know it’s over,” Utley said. “I had a good ride and I felt like I gave it everything I had, so when I found out the news, it honestly wasn’t as bad as I first thought. It looked really bad and they told me there were a couple of things wrong with it and that it would take this amount of time, I don’t remember how long it was, but it wasn’t as bad as I thought, but it still really sucked to not finish the year out with my guys. I felt like we really could have done something.”
On the bright side, he had another two seasons to look forward to with basketball and baseball. However, as fate would have it, the injury rehabilitation timeline leaked into the basketball season and COVID-19 stole at least a portion of his baseball season.
When he got the initial diagnosis and timeline, Utley was defiant. He thought that he would defy the odds and get back sooner.
“I was really stubborn about it (the rehab timeline) at first, I was like, ‘Well that’s most people. I can work my way back and hopefully get back quicker,’ but that obviously wasn’t the case. I really found out a lot about myself. I had to be very patient. I had to try to lead and help other guys while sitting on the sidelines and not doing anything which really sucked, but it was a learning experience for me. It carried over to basketball a little bit, but I felt like we got rolling there in basketball.”
Before he could get back on the court, he had to deal with a cast for a while, and then a wrist brace, all while trying to stay in shape to compete.
“I had to keep it (wrist) in a hard cast for a while and I couldn’t do anything with it, which was awful,” Utley said. “It was hard to do anything, like taking a shower or anything, so that sucked. When I first got the cast off and got the wrist brace, they told me that I could start moving it around a little bit and stretching it. I didn’t really lift a lot of weights or anything like that, basically I had some stretches I had to do and movements. Then I started shooting the basketball a little bit at a time and the strength started to slowly come back.”
Finally, after months of rehab and being on the sidelines, Utley was ready to enter a game and he said it was one of the most nerve-wracking moments of his life.
“It felt like my freshman year, whenever I was thrown in to my first game,” Utley said. “Nerves were going crazy. I was so nervous because I hadn’t competed in a while, so it was really surreal.”
Utley went on to finish the season averaging 10 points per game and nearly seven rebounds per game. Add in his 30 touchdowns and five interceptions in his injury-shortened football season and it was quite the send-off for the senior four-year starter.
“I felt like I gave it everything I had and I wish I could get it back but I wouldn’t do anything different,” Utley said.
