The sound was unmistakable, and the hair on the back of my neck immediately went to full attention. Piercing the air, the bugle started low but quickly transitioned into a high pitched squeal, and was followed by a number of ape-like “chuckles”. The bull was only six yards away, but I didn’t dare look him in the eye. I found myself trapped in a willow patch with a massive elk, one of the few moments in my life where I feared what an animal might do if he realized I was there. Luckily, he never did.
That Colorado bull left a lasting impression on me, and I’ve been hooked on elk ever since. And one of the greatest things about living in western Kentucky and Tennessee is that we don’t have to travel to the Rocky Mountains to hear elk bugling, which is how we describe the mating calls of bull elk. We practically have them in our backyard.
Elk are huge members of the deer family. Bulls average 700 pounds and 5 feet tall at the shoulder, and cows weigh 500 pounds and are 4.5 feet tall. When calves are born they weigh 35 pounds, but by this time of the year are about the size of a large whitetail buck—200 pounds or more.
Besides their impressive size, elk are beautiful animals. Thickly furred brown heads and necks transition to tan bodies, with cream-colored rumps and dark legs. Indeed, their Native American name, wapiti, means “white rump”.
Their broad, sweeping antlers outclass even the largest whitetail, and yet bulls drop their antlers every spring and begin growing a new pair almost immediately. By this time of year, they are working hard to polish them against trees in preparation for battles with rival bulls. The winner of those bouts, and of the associated bugling contests, determines which bulls get to mate.
We are fortunate that it is only a short drive to experience the grandeur of elk behavior. The Elk and Bison Prairie, located in LBL, is both a visitor attraction and a conservation success story. The 700-acre Prairie was designed in part to educate LBL visitors about the historic animals and plants that once lived in the Four Rivers region, including elk. The Prairie has quickly become a cornerstone of elk conservation throughout the eastern U.S. With the leadership of LBL biologists and dedicated volunteers from the Friends of LBL—aptly knows as the “Bugle Corps”—the Prairie’s elk have flourished, allowing restoration throughout their historic range, including Tennessee, North Carolina, and West Virginia. If you have seen the elk living within the Great Smoky Mountains National Park—one of the easiest places to see wild elk in the east—you should be very proud, because they are descendants of our local Prairie herd.
From mid-September to mid-October, it is bugling time. Although the Prairie is open dawn to dusk, early morning and late afternoon are the best times to hear bugles. You’ll see and hear more elk after the weather cools a bit, so watch the forecast. And there are plenty of elk to see, with 17 bulls, 25 cows, and at least 6 calves currently living in the Prairie. LBL encourages visitors to park in one of the many interpretive stops, turn off their cars, and listen patiently. Calling elk, however, is not allowed.
At one point, there was a proposal to release elk into LBL. I cannot help but wonder about the economic benefits to the region of having wild, rather than captive elk, both in terms of tourism and hunting. Eastern Kentucky has certainly benefited from their elk reintroduction. And I know at least one local hunter that will be traveling east, rather than west, to hunt elk this fall. Imagine if his drive was 20 minutes instead of five hours? And imagine how wonderful it would be to walk along the North-South trail and hear a wild bugle, perhaps just yards away? As I found out one morning in Colorado, you never forget it. Luckily, we can all experience a bit of that magic with our Prairie elk, and enjoy one of the greatest sounds in nature.
Dr. Howard Whiteman is Professor of Biological Sciences and Director of the Watershed Studies Institute at Murray State University. n
