MURRAY — Most of you called him Coach or Coach Miller, but I always called him Dad.
While Dad was the coach of many successful basketball and baseball seasons, our family also lived and breathed sports. Typical conversations at the dinner table for us over the years were about specific plays he would run in a game, the statistics from the most recent baseball game, or we would give commentary to Dad about what people would say about him in the stands. You see, our lives all centered around Murray High sports.
Cary, Mark and I all would tell you we had the absolute best childhoods ever! Cary played baseball for Dad in high school and Mark played basketball and baseball for Dad. I remember Dad being hard on the boys, not wanting anyone to think he was favoring his kids. Dad also coached summer baseball leagues for years. I was his stat girl for both baseball and basketball. I could often be heard yelling at the umps or refs about a bad call, or grabbing his blue blazer during a basketball game when he would dramatically throw it in the stands.
Even while I was in college I would attend as many games as possible and keep the book. I loved it! Cary went on to help coach Murray High baseball for Dad as an assistant and over the years, we would all come home to see games or tournaments when we could. Cary and Mark are both in the Murray High School Baseball Hall of Fame, along with Dad. Our love for Murray High sports runs deep.
When I asked Cary about special sports memories with Dad, he said, “Dad would spend hours scouting and scheming for upcoming basketball games. When I was about 12, Dad started taking me to scout on some Saturday nights. I felt like such a big boy and loved the drive, the hot gymnasiums, the smell of popcorn and the excitement of the games. But mostly I loved spending one-on-one time with Dad. As I got older, we would sit at the table and he would draw out the X’s and O’s – mostly defensive strategy as that was his specialty. I was his sounding board and he’d talk things through. A master strategist!”
With regard to baseball, Cary said, “Not sure if it was in 1983 or 1984, but we had a game at Christian County. We were very good and looked forward to the challenge as they also were good. The road trips were always fun and we were allowed to bring a boom box on the bus and someone was the DJ. The Police were a very popular band at the time, and we were playing the song “Roxanne” along with other 80’s hits.
As we were about to unload in Hopkinsville, a huge thunderstorm hit and it poured for 20 minutes or more before the game was cancelled. Dejected, we prepared to head back to Murray. Dad stood up at the front of the bus to announce our plans to leave and began singing the high notes of the song “Roxanne.” The bus erupted.” He just had that way about him.
Mark has his own set of neat memories. He said, “Being a coach’s kid was just a lot of fun. When Dad got the MHS baseball job my first ‘official’ role was being the batboy. I probably had that role for five or six years. I was able to be a part of something way bigger than I realized, as each of his first five teams won the region championship and one played for the state championship.
“Baseball games can get long, especially for a kid. But when we were in the field, and my duties were temporarily over, I would badger the players to play catch with me or I’d throw soft toss to them against the fence. I know I probably drove some of them crazy, but they were always gracious and let a young kid live his dream. As I got older, I had the opportunity to play for him in two sports. Nights after a basketball game were always the same. We would go back home, get something to eat, and sit down to watch the film of that night’s game. Those film sessions were a lot more fun after a win, that’s for sure! But win or lose, Dad used those times to hone his own coaching skills while making sure any teaching moments to me weren’t wasted.
“People over the years have asked me if playing for my Dad was hard. Sure it had its own set of difficulties and issues. But to have the chance to play for him, learn from him, and just have that time to spend with him daily was priceless. He loved our school. And he was proud of it. For him, being a Murray High Tiger meant something. It always did. I’m glad that for generations, players will take the field that bears his name. What a fitting tribute to someone that was Murray High through and through.”
Then there’s Mom. She has always been Dad’s rock and his biggest fan. She worked behind the scenes, washing team uniforms at away tournaments, buying Snickers bars and Cokes for double-header baseball games, hosting the basketball team at our house before tournament time and most importantly, being his sounding board. She would even order the pizzas after Friday night basketball games when we would all sit around and watch game tapes.
After Dad made the decision to retire from coaching, we all questioned if it was the right time. He had his own reasons, recognizing that high school sports were changing and he just felt the timing was right. I remember thinking, “What will we do on Friday nights? Can we handle Dad being home every evening since he won’t be practicing? And how will his identity change?” His retirement was truly a struggle for our entire family, but over the years, we adjusted. However, conversations when we came home over the years would be like this, “Okay Dad, if you could pick your dream team of basketball players from all your seasons, who would be on the roster?” Or, “Dad, tell us your overall five best pitchers.” Those conversations continued for years.
Dad was great at coaching because he loved basketball and baseball, studied the games and loved his players and coaches. It has meant so much to him over the years when he would catch up with players at games, Hall of Fame events or when players would visit or borrow game tapes. He could remember all the stats and moments of the games. He could tell great stories of last second shots, being behind in the bottom of the 9th and coming back to win the game and conversations with other coaches, refs, and umps. He loved the games!
My family has enjoyed and appreciated the texts, posts, phone calls, stories and articles written about Dad. In this new season of social distancing, your anecdotes have helped eased some of the pain. Your virtual hugs and prayers make a difference to us.
