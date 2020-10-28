Waiting patiently, the chill air forced my hands into my pockets. Squeezing the chemical packets, my gloved hands felt their warmth, keeping me going on a frosty December day.
Although I was in a tree stand at the time, I could have just as easily been in a football stadium or working at a construction site. Everyone knows that hand warmers work—they warm your hands. No one questions the science behind the fact that certain chemicals, when mixed together and exposed to oxygen, release heat. No one questions that scientists have figured out the exact combination of such chemicals to create a hand warmer that will produce just enough heat to warm, but not burn, ones hands. No one questions the science that allowed us to develop one that will continue such warming for 10 hours.
Yet people question the same chemistry, the same physics, the same science when it comes to another issue of warming—climate change. The science behind human-induced climate change is the same basic science that underlies our ability to create hand warmers, and to warm our homes, and numerous other products unrelated to heat. It’s not magic, its science.
That same science allows us to understand how climate change is affecting our planet. Even if some of us won’t respond appropriately, nature is. Nature is changing in response to climate change, and we should be paying attention.
For the past few decades, animals like armadillos and fire ants have been shifting their ranges northward in response to warmer temperatures. As spring comes earlier and winter later, species have also been changing the timing of seasonal activities, like bird migration, when daffodils flower, or when the first frogs start calling. The biodiversity of the Earth—all of the animals, plants, fungi, even bacteria and viruses—have been responding to climate shifts, even as we ignore them.
Nature provides more obvious signals of the problem, however. Stronger and more frequent hurricanes and tornadoes, larger and more common flood events, rising sea levels and out of control wildfires have all impacted our planet. The numbers of wildfires over the past summer and hurricanes this fall have been historic. But wildfires and hurricanes have increased in frequency and magnitude for the past few decades, just like the changes in movements and seasonal timing of animals and plants. Nature is shining a bright light on our behavior, if only we would open our eyes.
We have known for decades that our atmosphere acts like a greenhouse, by letting sunlight in and trapping heat. The greenhouse effect works because of gases in our atmosphere, particularly carbon dioxide and methane. The effect of these greenhouse gases is critical to life on Earth, as without them, our planet would be mostly frozen.
Human burning of fossil fuels and destruction of forests that filter out carbon dioxide has produced a greenhouse effect on steroids. Combined, these factors have led to an exponential increased in greenhouse gases since the Industrial Revolution. The resulting environmental changes are the result of creating a planetary hand warmer that won’t stop warming.
Yet, some humans ignore nature and fight the inevitable. They call it a hoax, fake news, or try to promote their own version of science. Politicians influenced by corporations assure us that there is nothing to worry about, to enjoy the matrix of doubt they have constructed, and to keep on burning fossil fuels.
It is easy to slip into this warm comforter of doubt, when the climatic changes that many notice seem minor. Yes, some days get warmer in the summer and we haven’t had a real winter for 20 years…but that isn’t a hurricane or burning homes. It’s not affecting me, and maybe being a bit warmer isn’t so bad, right? If we don’t feel the pain ourselves, we often ignore the problem.
In this way, climate change denial is similar to those that decide not to wear masks or socially distance. Ask the loved ones of COVID-19 mortalities if the pain is real. Ask your friends and relatives in Oregon, Northern California, Florida, and the Louisiana coastline what they think about climate change. If they aren’t taking it seriously, they aren’t paying attention to the world burning around them, lapping at their feet, and hitting their homes with torrential winds and water. Like COVID, we can choose to ignore climate change. And like COVID, that won’t make it go away or any less dangerous.
But climate change is also very different than COVID-19, because it’s effects will be with us long after a vaccine is developed and our lives start to come back to normal. Viruses are like a canoe—we can change the direction they take with just a few small moves of a paddle, like masks, social distancing, and washing our hands. We can stop them almost completely with a vaccine, with just a few more strokes of our science.
Climate change is more like a cruise ship. It has taken us decades to produce the problem that we are in, and the ship is moving faster now than we have ever moved before. Even if we stopped burning fossil fuels right now, it would be decades before the ship stops. You cannot slow a cruise ship quickly with a paddle; you need an all-out concerted effort of the entire planet, and the sooner we reverse the engines, the better. Our grandchildren and great-grandchildren are going to be on that same cruise ship, working as hard as they can to slow it down and wondering why we didn’t do more to bring it to port.
If you don’t believe in climate science, which science do you believe in? The science that took us to the moon, created the space shuttle, and that keeps the International Space Station going? The science that gave us antibiotics, high-blood pressure medicine, open-heart surgery, and soon, a COVID-19 vaccine? The science that produced laptops, tablets, and smart phones? The science that created chemical hand warmers? It’s all science. You don’t get to pick and choose, like a salad bar, which science you like and which you don’t. That may sound appetizing, but the salad is pre-mixed; it’s all science.
Climate change is by far the largest problem our species has had to deal with, and thankfully some world leaders are giving it the focus that it demands. The United States once led a global coalition to solve this problem, and may again soon. The world waits for its captain, because as one of the largest producers of greenhouse gases, we cannot change the future of the planet without the U.S. being part of the solution. But until we step up to the captain’s wheel, nature will continue to pummel us with warnings to stop the hand warmer and slow down the cruise ship, whether by wildfires burning our homes, hurricanes destroying our cities, or an armadillo showing up on our doorstep.
