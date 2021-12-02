The 2021 Kentucky firearms deer season faded into the setting sun this past Sunday. A Monday morning glimpse at the harvest numbers makes it doubtful that we’ll be hanging any banners from the rafters for this season. The stick-and-string crowd still can still make their mark on the season totals through Jan. 17. Muzzleloader hunters have a late season that runs Dec. 11-19, and youth hunters can look forward to the Jan. 1-2, 2022, Free Youth Hunt Weekend.
As of noon on Monday, Nov. 29, deer harvested in the Commonwealth since the Sept. 4 opening day total 120,791, nearly 21,000 short of last year’s total harvest. Even with the archery, muzzleloader and youth season left to go, the likelihood of harvesting that many more deer is minimal. Modern Gun Season hunters took just under 95,000 during the 16-day season that ended last Sunday. That’s the lowest total for the modern gun season since 2011. The breakdown of these numbers is alarming.
Calloway County saw a 20.5% decrease from last season. Graves was down 34.1%, Marshall down 30.4%, Hickman down 43.9%, Fulton down 59.6%. These are the five counties in the CWD Surveillance Zone. Outside of the Zone, numbers were still down, but nowhere near the declines in the Surveillance Zone counties. Carlisle saw a decrease of 4.3%, McCracken 2%, Livingston 12.4%, Crittenden 4.5%, Christian 5.5%.
Why the declines? The weather was a little more balmy than usual, but there were no extended bouts of rain or snow. The Nov. 13 opening day was at the far end of the calendar shift this year (the second Saturday in November ranges from the 8th to the 14th), but the 2015 record setting year opened on Nov. 14. If deer populations in this end of the Commonwealth are declining as many hunters have opinioned, then the harvest declines should be uniform over the entire area. Only Ballard County in the Purchase Region had a decline similar to the Zone counties at 23.5%. Overall, Kentucky’s modern gun season harvest declined 2.8%.
As for the declines in the five CWD Surveillance Zone counties, the first factor that comes to mind is that hunters in the Zone may be reluctant to take a deer that could potentially be positive for CWD. This is understandable since there are a lot of unknowns regarding CWD, but CWD has been around a relatively long time and there is no evidence that CWD prions can infect people whether exposed by direct contact or through ingesting meat from an infected animal. The Center for Disease Control and the World Health Organization cautions against contact with CWD infected tissue, including meat, although even they admit that there is really no evidence for the occurrence of CWD in people. Recently, several fish and wildlife agencies, Kentucky included, have recently issued precautionary statements regarding the possibility of contacting COVID from deer and other wild critters, thus adding to the uncertainty.
The good news is that no deer have tested positive for CWD in Kentucky as of Monday, Nov. 29. The final results of testing throughout the modern gun season should be available in about a week. Unfortunately, Tennessee has identified another positive case in Gibson County near the Weakley County line. That makes three new positive counties, Henry, Gibson and McNairy, for 2021. There have also been more cases identified in the CWD positive counties of Haywood, Fayette, and Hardeman this year. The number of CWD positive counties in Tennessee is now at 11, with the most activity concentrated along the Fayette/Hardeman County line near the Mississippi border.
Kentucky’s duck season is currently in hiatus and will reopen on Dec. 7, another date that will probably remain in infamy. Goose season is still open, however. KDFWR reported a total of 1,500 ducks, mostly mallards, hanging out on the Doug Travis WMA near Berkley in Carlisle County as of Nov. 22, three days before the season opened. A flyover of the Sloughs WMA near Henderson on Nov. 23 revealed 3,500 ducks and 25 Canada geese availing themselves of the free vittles. My guess is that what smattering of ducks were in the area prior to opening day have long since caught the last train for the coast. Either no reconnaissance flights over Ballard County were attempted, or if they were, results are being withheld as vital state secrets.
Tennessee’s duck season, which was open for all of two days, Nov. 27-28, will resume once again on Dec. 4. As mentioned in a previous article, states in the Mississippi Flyway are allowed a 60-day duck season that ends no later than Jan. 31. Kentucky likes their traditional opener on Thanksgiving Day, but then closes the season after four days of hunting so that the remaining 56 days can extend through Jan. 31, the late January days being typically preferred days for duck hunters. Tennessee elects to open on the Saturday and Sunday following Thanksgiving Day, then closes the season for a while so their remaining 58 days will extend through Jan. 30 as duck hunters in the Volunteer State have a tradition of closing on the last Sunday of January.
From the reports I’ve seen, everyone enjoyed their opening days, but the ducks were rather scarce. Ducks such as teal are fastidious about making their trip to the Gulf Coast. They watch their calendars and try to have their flock ready to head south on the appointed day regardless of weather. Big ducks like mallards, gadwall, pintails, and such will lollygag around as long as the ground is not covered in snow and ice and their little duck ponds are not frozen over. I’m not sure they even give a hoot about reaching Louisiana or points south anymore as they know Phil and the Robertson boys will be waiting.
But if the weather takes a drastic turn for the worse in their northern paradise, they’ll skedaddle to the land of milk and honey (or corn and rice, as the case may be). Duck hunters live for those days when the ducks pack-up their quackers and take to the skies with their little empty bellies because a hungry duck more often than not becomes a tasty duck – with dressing and a nice cream sauce!
