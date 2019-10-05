As I looked across the field, I noticed a monarch on a mission, flying directly south. The migration had begun, and it was headed all the way to Mexico.
Monarchs are beautiful butterflies. Their signature reddish-orange wings with black “veins” and white spots are among the most stunning examples of butterfly art, and their graceful flight patterns can give one a sense of inner peace. And although a number of insects seasonally migrate, monarchs are the kings and queens of migration.
How can a butterfly, which cannot fly in a straight line across my backyard, migrate all the way to Mexico and back? But they do, in their own way, and it all depends on their life cycle.
Monarch life cycles begin when females lay eggs on milkweed, which is the specific plant that monarchs require — they do not eat anything else while developing. After the eggs hatch, the larval caterpillars feed on milkweed, grow, and then attach to a small branch and become a chrysalis. Although from the outside it doesn’t look like much is going on, inside the chrysalis, an amazing transformation occurs as they become a delicate, colorful butterfly. The adult then flies away to begin feeding on nectar and seeking out mates, as it usually only has a few weeks to live.
But some monarchs live longer, and this is the secret of their migration. Monarchs have four generations each year, starting in March, and the fourth generation, born in September and October, is different than the others.
In this generation, the adults do not die after a few weeks, nor do they mate immediately. Instead, they feed, storing fat for the trip, and migrate, which may take two months. During their months on their wintering grounds, they keep perfectly still for days, with dense clusters of thousands perched together on the branches of trees, minimizing the impact of cold temperatures. In February, they begin to feed on nectar, and start mating within a few weeks, creating the generation that will recolonize their summer range.
Monarchs are thus different than birds, in that individuals don’t migrate south and back again. It is an inter-generational migration, sort of like your kids moving to Florida, and having their own kids that come back to Murray. It is the grand-butterflies that make their way home.
Unfortunately, monarchs are in decline. Scientists have estimated that the population is less than a third of what it was just a few decades ago, due to habitat loss and degradation. Sometimes building subdivisions destroys habitat for milkweed. Other times it is unsustainable logging of the trees used for overwintering. However, pesticides are one of the biggest problems for monarchs. Herbicides used to reduce weeds around our homes and on our farms also kill milkweed.
Conserving monarch populations is important, not just because of their beauty and behavior, but also because they provide an important service for free. Like bees, moths, and some other insects, butterflies pollinate flowers as they feed on nectar, helping plants to reproduce. Humans cannot replace such an important part of our ecosystem, let alone our agriculture. Think about it — from beans to tomatoes to pumpkins — they all depend on pollinators. Without this free service, we would either not have many of these foods, or their costs would skyrocket.
The good news is that like many issues in life, understanding the problem is the first step to solving it. And every one of us can do our part. Planting milkweed and nectar-producing, butterfly friendly native plants is a great first step. Many people already have butterfly gardens filled with plants that produce abundant nectar for thirsty butterflies. But to complete the monarch life cycle, they also need milkweed. If you have milkweed on your property, let it grow. If not, it is best to find local, native sources, either by collecting your own or by finding local vendors using the Xerces Society Milkweed Seed Finder (https://xerces.org/milkweed-seed-finder/). If you must use pesticides around your home, use them selectively, with spot treatment of individual weeds. Learn what milkweed looks like, plant some if you don’t already have it, and help it grow. The monarchs, and their epic migrations, depend on it.
Dr. Howard Whiteman is Professor of Biological Sciences and Director of the Watershed Studies Institute at Murray State University.
