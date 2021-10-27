MURRAY —
The Murray Bank makes big play for Bee Creek facility lights
- JOHN WRIGHT • Sports Editor • jwright@murrayledger.com
-
-
Once school classes have ended each day for students, particularly the younger grades, the last thing they want to do is attend an event where an older person, say, a business person or a public servant, is speaking.
Tuesday afternoon, though, there was a group of children willing to listen to every word of the speakers at an event at Murray’s Bee Creek soccer complex. That is because they were the main audience and the older people were telling them something very special.
The place where they play soccer is about to have lights, which is made possible by a $500,000 donation by The Murray Bank.
“Let me tell you how thrilled we are to partner with The Murray Bank to do this for you guys and girls and for those in the future who will follow you,” said City of Murray Bob Rogers, speaking on behalf of the Murray City Council, who approved acceptance of the bank’s donation a few weeks ago after the city took over the community’s park system after sharing ownership for many years with the Calloway County government. He also was speaking directly to the large throng of young players in attendance and who are representatives of the Murray-Calloway County Soccer Association.
“You love the game and we’re going to give you a nice place to play a little longer in the evening, OK?”
“What a great day! And the main reason it’s a great day? Well, take a look here and look all the way down there,” said Bob Hargrove, bank president and CEO, pointing to the many youngsters attending this ceremony, who had formed lines in multiple areas.
“It’s about all these kids. Hundreds of kids are going to benefit from this donation from lights being put up here. That’s why we’re doing it.”
MCSSA Tournament Director and Past President Tim Stark said Tuesday that this has been something the association set as a priority in 2009, which was shortly after he became part of it. For years, though, while many supported the idea, it never gained momentum.
That changed in 2019 when Murray-Calloway County Parks & Recreation Director Ryan Yates and Maintenance Director Steve Wilhelm began talking with Stark, who was ending his tenure as MCCSA president. That was derailed with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic a year later.
However, it began gaining momentum again early this year, culminating with Hargrove and Stark bringing the idea to the bank’s board of directors. Both said Tuesday that they went into that meeting not thinking that the idea would be warmly received.
“Tim and I were both a little scared to go to them with the project,” Hargrove said. “That is a lot of money to be discussing, but they jumped on board with it.”
Rogers said bids for the lights were received Tuesday. Stark said the goal is for work on the project to begin immediately following MCCSA’s fall tournament that is slated for next weekend and is expected to attract as many as 50 teams. He said the lights are expected to begin operating in March 2022, giving Murray a new and very powerful marketing tool.
“We turn away teams every year (MCCSA hosts two large tournaments annually), probably 10 to 15, and we don’t want to do that,” Stark said. “So we’re losing money as an association, the parks system is losing money and our community — our restaurants and hotels — are losing money. Now, we’ll be able to add 10 ... 15 ... 20 teams ... to the tournaments each year, thanks to the vision The Murray Bank had for this project.”
Tags
Recommended for you
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Obituaries, Oct. 26, 2021
- Health officials: Ventilator mortality rate high because of severity of COVID-19 patient illness
- Obituaries, Oct. 22, 2021
- Obituaries, Oct. 21, 2021
- Obituaries, Oct. 25, 2021
- Online obituaries Oct. 22, 2021
- Murray High stuns Mayfield with late comeback
- Playhouse presents ‘Jekyll & Hyde’ for Halloween
- Obituaries, Oct. 20, 2021
- Obituaries, Oct. 19, 2021
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.