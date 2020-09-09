MURRAY — A doubleheader to start the fall sports season off was exactly what was needed for the high school athletes at Calloway County and the soccer team’s got the chance to host district foe Graves County.
In the boy’s game, the Lakers (1-0) defense was stout and allowed just three shots on target all night. That effort led them to a 2-1 win over the Eagles. Both goals came from the foot of Jarrett Darnell, who picked up right where he left off last year. As the leading scorer last year, Darnell was expected to have an impact on the offensive end, but the real story was the defense of the Lakers.
“We are young, but I thought that we really looked mature out there,” Lakers head coach Evan Pierce said. “Ethan (Carson) did a great job in the middle with Jojo (Roblero) leading our backline. After six months of not playing, this first game is about looking to see what they are going to give you, and tonight they fought their hearts out and did well on the 50/50 balls in the air and I was really proud of them.”
With the backline locked in, goalkeeper Landon Houk had a relatively uneventful night. In fact, he recorded his first assist of the year before his first save. He took an errant long pass into the box and punted the ball down the field. After a bounce, the ball found the head of Darnell who tapped it down to his feet and finished with a powerful strike into the right side of the net. The time it took to score from the moment the ball left the foot of Houk until Darnell scored was about seven seconds.
That quick strike ability makes the Lakers a dangerous matchup, but with it being the first game of the year there were still areas of improvement.
With about 10 minutes left to play, the Lakers had played a near-perfect game defensively, but one slip up gave Graves County the opportunity they needed. Just like that, the score was 2-1.
“We had a 2-0 lead which is, a lot of the time, the most dangerous lead in soccer because the second that one goal gets put in from the other team its 2-1 and momentum can shift,” Pierce said. “We may have had a panic moment for about a minute, but I feel like we got things straightened out and I’m glad we were put in that situation tonight in the first game because going forward I think we will be more comfortable if that happens.”
The Lakers held on for the win and will now prepare for their next game on Saturday at 2 p.m. when they travel to face St. Mary.
As for the Lady Lakers, their night went a bit differently. In a matchup with the Lady Eagles, Calloway (0-1) came up short in a 4-1 loss under new head coach Savana Thielen.
Despite the final score, the game never felt out of hand. The Lady Lakers allowed an early goal within the first 10 minutes, but settled into a rhythm and had some good attacks in the first half. By halftime, they had already taken nine corner kicks and had nine shots, but trailed 1-0.
The nine corners were well earned, but the inability to capitalize on any of them gave Thielen cause for concern.
“There is no excuse for a team to get nine corners in the first half and not finish one,” Thielen said. “I’ve never seen a team get nine corners in a half, so that’s going to be a big one…To me, that’s just unacceptable and they know that and hopefully, we can finish some off in the next game.”
After the halftime break, the Lady Lakers had another defensive lapse and the Lady Eagles capitalized. With the goal, the lead grew to 2-0. Calloway answered back just three minutes later after Rylee McCallon was fouled from behind inside the 18-yard box. The result was a penalty kick that senior captain Elle Carson took. Her shot found the corner and the score was 2-1.
The Lady Lakers played with a lot of momentum from that point and ended up with another nine shots in the second half, but couldn’t put any in the net.
As the time wound down, the fatigue set in, and a couple more goals were scored by Graves County.
“We had a breakdown towards the end of the game and I told the girls after the game, ‘We did not play like a 4-1 team if you ask me,’” Thielen said. “I think we broke down in the last 10-15 minutes and we got tired and in a hurry trying to score. We were getting the ball up the field pretty quick and then we were losing it up top and they would come back down at us quickly and we broke down on defense.”
Despite the loss, Thielen said her team played well. The goals will come and the defense was great for 60 minutes. Overall, there are lessons to be learned from the loss and the team will move ahead.
“I don’t think that scoreline reflects how our team played tonight, but that is what we came out with so we will just have to do better,” Thielen said.
They will take the field next on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. when they travel to face St. Mary as part of a doubleheader with the boys.
