On the morning of March 4, 1964, sitting in Mrs. Conder’s second-grade classroom at Hardin Elementary, an unimaginable force of nature roared out of Calloway County and tore a ragged gash across southern Marshall County. We were not aware at the time, just another dark, stormy morning in March.
When parents begin to arrive, tears welling up in their eyes as they found the school untouched and their children safe, we felt a weight we never knew we would have to carry.
The homes blown away that morning belonged to people I knew, friends and relatives all. So were those who perished. The tornado left a wide and horrible scar across the countryside, even across our farm. You probably wouldn’t notice it today, but even after nearly six decades, I can still see that scar. Look into the eyes of anyone who has been close enough to actually see the fury of such a beast, hear that awful roar, people who clinched their hands and prayed aloud for the mercy of God, and you will see that they too have a scar that doesn’t heal.
Much has been said and written about the events of last Friday night. We hope for good news, but we know there will be heartache yet to come. I understand these things. So please don’t think me inconsiderate, but I write about things of the natural world, things of God’s magnificent creation.
Everything on this earth is affected by forces of nature, both good and horrible. But when I feel faith beginning to waiver, I seek my solace among the trees and in the fields where everywhere I look, I see the handiwork of God.
Trees will grow again where they have been ripped away. More than a hundred years has passed since some of those trees began to push toward the sunlight; it will take a hundred more for the scarred earth to be shaded by their kind again. Even the mightiest of trees have their own timelines that cannot be hurried. The land, now wounded, will experience a succession of stages beginning with weedy plants, briers, and vines that will give way in time to shrubs, cedars, and pines.
These shorter plants will be overtaken after a few years by fast-growing saplings of sweetgum, wild cherry and birch. Underneath the fast-growing saplings, a forest of hardwood oaks and hickories will slowly emerge and begin their slow journey toward the sunlight in the shade of the lesser trees. Years later, as the oaks and hickories begin to take over the upper canopy, the lesser trees will decline.
If left alone for several generations of mankind, even the mighty oaks and hickories will eventually give way to a forest of beech and maple. If interrupted, the forests will simply start the process again. It takes a long time and a lot of growing and starting over for the Earth to heal itself. This is God’s process where every stage of healing makes way for the next. Those of us who are here now will witness these first steps as the Earth heals herself, but we will always see the scar.
The critters in the field fare no better in face of such overwhelming force. A nighttime storm is particularly devastating to wild turkeys as they roost in the treetops after dark. I have seen firsthand how entire flocks can be wiped out if caught in the path of a storm. Mercifully, the tracts of these storms are relatively narrow and roosting flocks are scattered about where ever there are stands of timber, at least in out part of the world. In places where roosting areas are severely limited, entire populations can be lost.
The same goes for all the fowls of the air. No roosting bird stands a chance in the path of a tornado. Even when swept out of the trees and into the air they inevitably succumb to flying debris. I had a report Sunday from a fellow duck hunter who found his flooded Arkansas rice field full of lifeless ducks. It appeared that as the ducks took flight to escape the storm, they were pummeled by shards whipped around by the wind.
Land mammals of all sizes are susceptible to power of the tornado including deer. The only critters with any chance at all are those burrowed underneath the ground. In the days to come there will be more and more reports of deer, sometimes whole herds, that did not survive. Domestic livestock in a storm’s path suffer a similar fate.
There is even evidence that fish and frogs can be involuntarily relocated by powerful storms. Having seen asphalt pavement ripped away from roadways, I believe it possible that a tornado can produce winds strong enough to move water and give flight to the fish and frogs, therein under the right circumstances.
Again, speaking from experience, there is no telling what people even miles away will find hanging from trees or in their fields. Although we spent several weekends back in 1964 removing storm debris from our pastures, we dealt with punctured tractor tires for years to come. More recently, I had to deal with damaged or mangled tree stands from a tornado in Livingston County where the winds were strong enough to roll 1,500-pound rolls of hay into a nearby cornfield. If you are hunting anywhere near the path of the storm, please check your stands, attaching straps, and shooting houses for damage.
On the fish and wildlife front, the KDFWR has suspended the mandatory check station visit for anyone taking a deer in the five-county CWD surveillance zone. Anyone who wants their deer tested may still present it to one of the collection sites. There has been no official word regarding the results of the tests conducted during firearms season. The late muzzleloader season is open through Sunday.
Wildlife populations that were affected by Friday’s storm will rebound. There will be new green growth along the storm’s path to provide food and cover as before. There is an insight to be gained from observing the ups and downs of the natural world, a resiliency to simply carry on. Like the Earth itself, we will heal with the passing of time. But for all who have lost neighbors, friends, family, the scar will be borne forever.
