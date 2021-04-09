Last fall the Friends of Land Between the Lakes and Murray State’s Watershed Studies Institute created a new activity for LBL, the BioBlitz. The results were tremendous: 97 observers and 373 identifiers made almost 2000 observations of 777 different species. Did anyone expect such an outcome, particularly the amazing diversity that these observers documented? The results were far beyond anyone’s expectations.
The user named “meleagle” ran away with the show, both in terms of most observations (431) and species (245). Whomever you are, thank you for your tremendous effort! Many other participants did similarly well, however, and all are to be congratulated for the amazing success of our first BioBlitz.
Now that spring is upon us, however, it is time to blitz again. Starting April 1st and running until May 31st, the Spring BioBlitz promises a lot of migrating birds, emerging wildflowers, and a variety of reptiles and amphibians, among other groups.
In case you are new to the BioBlitz, here is how it works. A BioBlitz is just a name to describe an event that could be a day, a week, or a few months, that allows people to document and learn more about nature, while providing valuable data to regional resource managers as well as scientists across the globe. This citizen science activity invites participants to come to LBL to document sightings of wildlife, plants, fungi, and all other forms of life throughout the fall season. The BioBlitz uses an app called iNaturalist, which helps compile the photos that everyone uploads from their phones or digital cameras.
The data we are collecting will be useful to help LBL biologists and land managers make more informed conservation and management decisions in the future, and perhaps spark new research opportunities for Murray State students, staff, and faculty members. For example, by repeating the BioBlitz over time, scientists can gain insight on phenology—the changes in timing of things, like spring bird migrations, the emergence of wildflowers, or the activity of other species—which can help us understand, and respond to, the impacts of climate change.
All that is needed to participate is a smartphone or digital camera, and a willingness to spend some time in LBL. Participants will take photos of observations such as insects, birds, wildflowers, and more, and upload them to the LBL BioBlitz project page on iNaturalist via the app or website. Participants can search for “LBL Spring BioBlitz” in iNaturalist, or go directly to the page at: https://www.inaturalist.org/projects/land-between-the-lakes-spring-bioblitz. The iNaturalist app is a free download, and there is no fee to participate. In fact, this spring we hope to have some prizes for the top participants!
The BioBlitz offers outdoor enthusiasts, students, and home-educating families a COVID-friendly, socially-distanced activity that they can do this spring. Not only is it an opportunity to get outside and learn through exploration, but it is also a chance to contribute to science. For more information or questions about participating, please contact either LBL’s Volunteer Coordinator at volunteer@friendsoflbl.org or the Woodlands Nature Station at mlindstrom@friendsoflbl.org.
When you are thinking about spring activities, and there are many to choose from, consider tightening that backpack strap, grabbing your phone or camera, and joining the BioBlitz. You’ll have fun, you’ll get out of the house and get some exercise, and you’ll be helping LBL managers and university scientists understand our changing world all at the same time. As much as it might be hard for some of us to admit, even a spring football game can’t do that. Come outside and blitz this spring!
