Thielen tabbed head coach of Lady Lakers soccer team

MURRAY — The Calloway County Lady Lakers soccer team has found its new head coach in Savana Thielen out of Marshall County. Coming off of a stellar season that saw the Lady Lakers reach the regional tournament, Jeremy Stom stepped down from the role of head coach and left a vacancy.
Several candidates applied, but ultimately it was Thielen that stood out from the pack.
Thielen has played soccer or been involved with soccer since she was four.
“My whole life has pretty much revolved around this sport,” Thielen said. “I played for travel clubs in Marshall and here in Murray for the Revolution. I’ve just played a lot of soccer. It’s in my blood I guess.”
She transitioned to the goalkeeper position during her sophomore season of high school, after an injury to the starter, and from that point on she was the starter at Marshall County in the goal.
After four years of varsity soccer at Marshall County, she played at Bethel University for a year. Then she returned home and finished her degree at Murray State. She started coaching with Marshall County at that time as an assistant coach and was in that role from 2015 until the end of last season.
Her primary focus during that time was training the goalkeeper position. Then she started Kentucky Lakes Goalkeeper Academy two years ago, where she trained about 50 boys and girls from the region.
“That’s been a big need in our area,” Thielen said. “There’s just not many goalkeeper coaches, so that was exciting.”
When she saw the opening with Calloway she knew it was what she wanted. As the new head coach, she is looking forward to seeing how much this program can grow.
“The opportunity to work with the girls as they are coming off of one of their best seasons is exciting,” Thielen said. “I’m looking forward to seeing where I can take the program. I know a few of the players on the team already and I saw this as an opportunity to grow my coaching career and get more involved in our region. We have some of the best soccer programs in the state here and I’m excited to get started with Calloway.”
As an assistant coach at Marshall County, Thielen spent extensive time scouting the Lady Lakers, which gives her plenty of base knowledge of the roster she is taking over.
“I got to watch these girls grow up and see how they play on the field,” Thielen said. “I think we’ve got a solid group of girls and if we put everybody together we will be able to do big things. I’m a coach that’s all about seeing growth and potential, so when we get to work and I get to meet all of the girls, hopefully, they will get on board with my coaching philosophies.”
Her philosophies are built upon some of the things she learned growing up and blended with some of the things that she has seen from other coaches throughout the years.
“I like to win and work hard,” Thielen said. “I’m competitive, but we also have to be the best we can be off the field. That is something that was instilled in me growing up. We aren’t just growing the girls as players, but also as young women so that when they leave high school they can be leaders.”
She said she will emphasize leadership mentality, responsibility for actions, respect and sportsmanship to the players.
“Even if we take a loss every now and then, as long as we complete those tasks I’ll take that as a win,” Thielen said. “I’m excited to see the girls work hard…I’ve got a lot of ideas for practices and weightlifting ideas and hopefully everybody will come in with an open mind.”
At the time of the official announcement of her hiring, she had not yet met the team and she said she was ready to get started.
“I’d like to start practice immediately,” Thielen said. “I don’t want to wait around, so the quicker we can get out and start working with each other we can build that comfort and I can learn their playing styles.”
The Lady Lakers got together on Monday to do some conditioning with assistant coach Jason Carson. Thielen said that having Carson on board will be critical to this season as she gets acquainted with the team and the culture.
“That will help me get to know the girls better,” Thielen said. “It’ll be great already having someone that knows what is going on with the program, and that can teach me more about the school and the dynamics of the team. That will be very beneficial for me. It will be a good asset having someone that already knows the girls as I get to know them a little bit better.”
