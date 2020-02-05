MEMPHIS — Ja Morant continues to bring in awards at the NBA level on his way to what should be a Rookie of the Year trophy.
He was selected as the NBA Western Conference Player Rookie of the Month for the third straight time this season. According to the Memphis Grizzlies, Morant has now tied the franchise record with Pau Gasol by wining his third monthly accolade.
During the month of January, Morant guided the Grizzlies to an 11-4 record, which tied for the best record in the Western Conference in the month. He was the top rookie in scoring with 17.5 points per game and 8.3 assists per game. He did that while also shooting 54% from the floor and became the first rookie this century to finish a month with 17 points and eight assists per game while shooting above 50% from the field.
His play has been infectious and the Grizzlies are sharing the ball at a record rate with 28.6 assists per game which is on pace to break the franchise record of 27.6 per game.
Over the last month he had four games with 20 or more points and four double-doubles. He scored 22 points and set a rookie franchise record with 14 assists on Jan. 10 against San Antonio.
His best game in January came in a win against the Houston Rockets when he scored 26 points and dished out eight assists. He became the first rookie to record at least 25 points and eight assists while shooting at least 90% from the floor. He was 10-11 on the night.
Lastly, he had one of the largest plus-minus ratings of any player this year in a win over the New York Knicks when he finished +42 on Jan. 29.
Fellow rookie Kendrick Nunn of the Miami Heat also earned his third straight monthly honor in the Eastern Conference.
