MURRAY — Calloway County Health Department Nurse Administrator Angela Thomas recently assisted Murray High Strength Coach Tyler Franklin in funding two new racks in the weight/conditioning room at the campus.
Thomas who serves on the Healthy People Active Communities Board, said she knew, after meeting with Franklin, the new addition was needed for students.
“She’s a blessing and worked hard to fund this addition for our weight room,” said Franklin, who was named the 2023 National High School Strength Conditioning Association Kentucky Coach of the Year. “We can’t thank her enough.”
Since becoming strength coach at Murray High, Franklin has started a morning class for students who aren’t able to take his class, as well as middle school athletes. After applying for grants and hosting fundraisers, Franklin has added timing laser systems for sprints, a jump mat to measure vertical jumps, nine new trap bars, nine new safety squat bars, heavier dumbbells from 55 to 100 pounds, 100 resistance bands, 20 med balls, four sleds and two new squat racks.
