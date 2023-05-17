Murray High weights

Tyler Franklin, Murray High strength coach and the 2023 National High School Strength Conditioning Association Kentucky Coach of the Year, is pictured with his class and Angela Thomas, nurse administrator of the Calloway County Health Department, center with shirt. Thomas assisted Franklin in funding two new racks in the weight/conditioning room at the campus.

 Photo provided

MURRAY — Calloway County Health Department Nurse Administrator Angela Thomas recently assisted Murray High Strength Coach Tyler Franklin in funding two new racks in the weight/conditioning room at the campus.

Thomas who serves on the Healthy People Active Communities Board, said she knew, after meeting with Franklin, the new addition was needed for students.