EVANSVILLE, IN — As the song goes, ‘the first cut is the deepest,’ but in this case, it was the final cut, a backdoor cut by Belmont’s Tyler Scanlon, that sealed the Racers’ fate and sent them home empty-handed.
The final score read 76-75 in a game that featured eight lead changes and seven ties. It’s only fitting that the Bruins dusted off a Rick Byrd staple for their game-winning play, but it was exactly what the Racers were expecting. They just got out-executed.
“Credit to Belmont, because what they ran was what we were keying on in the huddle,” McMahon said. “We thought they would go with one of their backdoor options or slip actions and bottom line, they just out-executed us there and made the play.”
There were three timeouts taken with nine seconds left before Belmont inbounded the ball, as the two coaches played some chess. Turns out that Belmont’s head coach Casey Alexander didn’t have that play called originally.
“We had a different play at first, and then we couldn’t get the ball in cleanly because they had a guy right on the ball with a lot of pressure,” Alexander said. “We had to call a timeout there. They called timeout to see where we lined up, and then we called timeout because our play didn’t work. I don’t know what happened after that. We changed it (the play) and we won.”
After the score, the Racers got the ball in and advanced it before calling a timeout with just two seconds left. The plan was clear. They wanted to get Tevin Brown a look, but the Bruins denied Brown and Jaiveon Eaves ended up with the ball in his hands well beyond the three-point line. His shot wasn’t close and the three-peat bid was over.
“These are the type of games you want to be in,” McMahon said. “Obviously it’s disappointing that we weren’t able to get the one stop there at the end, but credit to Belmont for their execution.”
The loss could mean the end to the Racers season, pending CIT and NIT invitations, and if it is the end, Anthony Smith goes out as one of the all-time hustle players for Murray State.
“He can’t let one backdoor play define what he’s meant to Murray State basketball,” McMahon said. “(He’s) one of my favorite guys ever to coach. You knew what you were going to get every single day from him and he’s overcome a lot to get to this point. He tore his ACL his senior year in high school...broke his ankle last year...came back...and has provided great leadership for our program and set a great example for our young bigs like KJ (Williams) and Demond (Robinson) that they now need to carry forward for the program.”
Those guys that he mentored this season have bright futures and both played well last night. Robinson was a defensive force with six blocks and he found his touch on the offensive end for 14 points to go with six rebounds. Williams, who was named to the All-OVC first team, finished the night with eight points on 3-5 shooting.
Brown led the team with 17 points and had six assists, but on the final play, he was denied an opportunity for more.
“I’m heartbroken for our guys because they gave us everything they had and I just wish we could’ve made one more play,” McMahon said.
If history is any indicator, the Racers will see the Bruins again next year with everything on the line. For the last three years, it’s been the Racers and Bruins in the championship game inside the Ford Center in Evansville, and maybe next year the Racers will get their revenge. As for now, the three-peat has been stopped. We will wait to find out about the season.
