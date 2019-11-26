MURRAY — In the opening game of the Gulf Coast Showdown, the Racers dug too big of a hole to climb out of against La Salle.
It wasn’t the defensive showing that the Racers wanted as they trailed by 15 at halftime and had allowed the La Salle Explorers to shoot 50% from the three-point line, and it cost them in the end with a 75-64 loss
The loss means the Racers will play Weber State today in the consolation side of the bracket, instead of getting to play Wright State and continuing towards a potential championship in the Gulf Coast Showdown in Estero, Florida.
Head coach for the Explorers, Ashley Howard, came in with a solid gameplan to disrupt the Racers offense and had his long, athletic team ready to compete on the offensive end.
“We are at a point in the season now, film is out there, so teams are seeing where weaknesses are defensively,” Racers’ head coach Matt McMahon said on the postgame show on Froggy 103.7. “La Salle, credit to coach Howard, had a great plan to come out and attack our poor ball screen defense and we just couldn’t defend the three-point line. We tried to mix our coverages, but we just couldn’t get there to get the job done. Credit to them for stepping up and knocking down shots.”
The Racers dominated the scoring in the paint, 38-14, but that was due in large part to the success the Explorers had from the three-point line. On the flip side, the Racers were just 4-20 from three and were taken out of their offensive flow in the first half.
“I thought they did a good job switching a lot of screens on the perimeter and they forced us further out on the floor than we would like in the first half,” McMahon said. “Their post defense was terrific. They had us posting up 12-15 feet out. The second half we were able to do a better job establishing position and get some deeper catches in the post, but their physicality, their toughness, and their switching really dominated the first half.”
Tevin Brown led all scorers with 19 points on 8-17 shooting as he tried to carry the Racers offensively, and he also led the way in rebounds with six. Darnell Cowart scored 14 points and played his most minutes to date this season. The last double-digit scorer for Murray State was Jaiveon Eaves with 10.
Of note, Chico Carter, Jr. played 25 minutes at point guard to just 15 minutes for DaQuan Smith, who got the start. It was a tough shooting night for Smith as he went 0-4 from the field and all three were shits from beyond the arc.
Next up for the Racers will be Weber State. They are led by Jerrick Harding, a senior guard that averaged 21.4 points per game with 50 steals last season. So far this year, he has averaged 15 points per game, not counting his 21 points in last night’s loss to Wright State.
“Harding is a guy that went through the NBA draft process last year and was preseason player of the year in their league,” McMahon said. “He’s just coming off an injury, missed some time this fall, but he’s been back the last couple of weeks here. Really talented scorer, and when you look at our two losses, we’ve given up 25 made three’s at 50% and you’re just not going to beat good teams when that’s your three-point defense. So we’ve got to make a lot of improvements there and it starts with our ability to contain one-on-one play and ball-screen defense.”
