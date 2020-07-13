Three Racer golfers honored for academic excellence by WGCA

MURRAY — Three Murray State student-athletes were named to the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholars Team for the 2019-20 school year as announced from the WGCA’s home office in Coral Springs, Florida.
MSU freshmen Payton Carter from Henderson, Eliza Mae Kho from Miro, Malaysia and sophomore Sarah Forsythe from Murray, were honored. It was the second honor for Forsythe.
The trio of Racers were part of a group of 31 to be honored from the Ohio Valley Conference and 1,401 from across all levels of women’s collegiate golf.
The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics. The minimum cumulative GPA is 3.50.
“I am very happy and proud of this academic accomplishment for Peyton, Eliza and Sarah,” said Murray State coach Velvet Milkman. “Even though our season was cut short last spring, they kept up their excellent work in the classroom and finished the semester like champions.”
The Murray State women’s golf program has now produced 54 WGCA All-America Scholars selections since 1998 and the Racers have had multiple selections in each of the last nine years.
The Women’s Golf Coaches Association, founded in 1983, represents over 600 coaches throughout the nation.
