MURRAY — Thirteen. That number seemed to be a roadblock for the Lady Lakers last night as they took on the Community Christian Lady Warriors at home last.
Each set ended the same with the Lady Warriors winning in a sweep 3-0, (25-13, 25-13, 25-13).
In the opening set, the Lady Lakers were trailing 18-13 before the Lady Warriors caught fire. Community Christian rattled off seven straight points to win the opening set and then carried that momentum into the second set, where they scored eight straight to open up an 8-0 lead. The Lady Lakers were able to get string a few points together here and there, but could never erase the deficit in set number two.
Head coach of the Lady Lakers Lindsey Jones said communication broke down and defensively the Lady Lakers didn’t move their feet enough last night.
“We’d have a good pass and then something along the way failed,” Jones said. “Rough night.”
Injuries have plagued the Lady Lakers this season, but last night was the first time they really felt the effects of the losses to such a high degree.
“We’ve really struggled with losing three hitters this year, and we have a lot of hitters trying to step it up who aren’t as comfortable being in that big position,” Jones said. “It’s just something we are going to have to continue working on all year, filling in our losses.”
“What you see is what we have,” Jones said. “I have no one else to put in. That’s where we are struggling. I can’t give anyone a break if they are struggling because I don’t have anybody. We’ve lost three players and that’s what our problem is. We are trying to fill in the gaps of what we lost and some girls are playing where they didn’t start out at the beginning of the year. We have a freshman that moved up and is playing a big position, and trying to fill a senior role.”
The team success right now is directly tied into the performance of Adison Hicks and Maggie Fraher and last night they combined for 24 digs but had just eight kills with eight hitting errors.
“We have to have both of them,” Jones said. “We have to have Maggie and we have to have Adison. When one of them is struggling, I feel like that is when the team really starts to struggle.”
Camden Underwood collected 10 digs in the match and Gracie Friedrich led the team with three blocks.
Tonight, the Lady Lakers will hit the road to take on Mayfield at 6 p.m. The first meeting was a sweep in favor of the Lady Lakers.
