MURRAY — Every year, there is a feeling of pride associated with the Crosstown Classic. Neither team wants to leave itself open to year-long ridicule from the opposing team’s student section, whether it be the Dawg Pound or the Rat Pack.
Laker senior Jacob Watters said, “The atmosphere was insane. The Rat Pack was insane, we’ve got one of the best student sections around. I love them to death. Even Murray’s is good. It’s just crazy. Playing on this field with this kind of crowd is just an unreal experience.”
In addition to the opportunity to play at Roy Stewart Stadium, fans, cheerleaders and the band all contribute to the hype that is the Crosstown Classic.
Murray High head coach Keith Hodge said, “It’s great. This is a great atmosphere. I love playing over here. I love what Murray State does for us. I think the players get excited about it, but they still have to come out and play hard.”
The Tigers played hard from the very beginning. In the first two minutes of the game, Murray called up a run for Tiger Charvelle McCallister that he took 13 yards for the score. After an extra point from Noah Merris, Murray was leading 7-0. That lead was extended when Tiger quarterback Hunter Utley made a complete pass to Tommy Waldrop for 25 yards with 3:51 left in the first, 14-0.
“I thought Tommy Waldrop played great. I thought he had a great night,” Hodge said. “He was all over the place, offensively, defensively. He just played another heck of a game, and Utley made some really good throws tonight. He tested the defense well.”
In the second quarter, Calloway had an opportunity to close the gap. With 9:14 left in the quarter, Laker quarterback Kanyon Franklin was sacked at the Tigers’ 13-yard line. During the play, the Tigers received a face mask penalty for 15 yards. The Lakers next play came inside the 10-yard line and Franklin ran to the Tigers’ 1 for a five-yard gain, but he fumbled, Murray High recovered on the one-yard line.
Another touchdown from Waldrop ended the half 21-0.
Despite injuries, Champion believed his team had the potential to win last night.
“Injuries are injuries. We work just as hard with our two’s and three’s to get them prepared for nights like this. We’ve got to respond, and we’ve got to have young guys come up and be ready to play. We had some young guys today do that. I was very happy with some of our players and the way they fought for four quarters. Anytime you lose as many kids as we have in the past couple of weeks, it’s a blow, but we still expect to win no matter what our injuries are,” he said.
However, the Lakers’ inability to take advantage of the opportunities led to a crushing defeat that included a running clock in the fourth quarter. The Lakers’ final score was 40-7 in favor of the Tigers.
Hodge said, “Overall I thought we played well. I thought defense stepped it up big time, especially in the red zone. We had some big red-zone stops. I thought special teams played well. Offensively, we had some really good spurts. We were playing really well. Penalties killed us. We had way too many penalties. The first week is when you expect all the penalties, so it wasn’t that bad last week, but this week, I don’t know if it was us or something else.”
After the half, Murray once again didn’t hesitate to begin play. It was only two minutes into the first quarter when Utley threw to Daniel Klukan for 46 yards to bring the score to 27-0. As if that wasn’t enough, Sebastian Lawrence scored less than four minutes later.
“(Our) Goal-line (package) had to come in and just run it in two yards maybe. Just punch it in. The linebackers blitzed before the play even started, so I had to make sure I kept my feet moving because I could see the blitz coming before the play even started,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence went on to say that he was impressed with Murray’s last touchdown of the night when Hunter Utley passed to Dijon Miles for 19 yards.
“Dijon’s catch, I liked that catch a lot,” Lawrence said.
Although Miles scored the last touchdown for Murray, it wasn’t the last touchdown of the game. Calloway’s Luke Schwepker saved the team from getting shut out with just 4:15 left in the game.
To Watters, that one touchdown made a world of difference.
“It’s really just for the younger guys keeping their head up and knowing that we didn’t get shut out,” Watters said. “Even if you only score one, there’s a whole different element to scoring once compared to getting shut out, so it’s just kind of a confidence thing with everybody.”
The final score was 40-7 after an extra point from Ian Clark.
“We got out-coached, out-played, out-hustled, and they beat us,” Champion said.
Even though they took a loss, Calloway saw some positive things out of last night’s game.
Watters said, “Defensively we did really well. We had a lot of starters on defense still. We gang tackled a lot which has been a big thing lately for us. We knew our jobs on defense. I’m proud of our defense tonight. The scoreboard may not show it, but that’s just what happens when you get run down, a lot of guys going both ways. I know fundamentally our defense did really well.”
Champion was pleased to see some younger players step up.
“We’ve got an extremely talented young group,” he said. “I thought Montrell Rogers and Karsen Starks, they were all over the field defensively. Those boys are warriors, and they’re just sophomores. I was really impressed with how they responded.”
Rogers had 5 tackles and Starks had 3 against the Tigers.
Champion was also pleased to see the amount of determination one of his players possess. Ki Franklin had an illegal hit on him during the first half.
“He was off the sideline with bruised ribs and God knows what else. The trainer cleared him. The doctor said he was good, and he came back in. If everybody on our team had Ki’s mentality, the scoreboard would have been a lot different.”
Hodge would like to see his team exhibit more consistency.
“We talked about that last week, just being more consistent,” he said. “I thought we played pretty decent, consistent ball tonight. It’s just we can’t get behind the sticks. That hurts us. Overall, there are always things you have to clean up, some blocking assignments, some pass pro. We’ve got to work back on pass pro this week and keep people off of Utley. I’m overall pretty pleased. We’ve just got to check the film and see what we need to work on.”
Despite all of the flags, Lawrence felt his team did well keeping their emotions in check.
“With a crosstown classic, the emotions are up there, but for the most part, I feel like we did a really good job keeping our composure and trusting the players beside us.”
Hodge is glad to have the win and proud of what his team accomplished last night.
“We’ve got to carry the momentum into next week,” Hodge said.
As a senior, Watters started the game knowing that it would be the last time he played in the Crosstown Classic.
“I wanted to leave it all on the field, give it everything I had,” Watters said. “I can say I know I did that. A lot of seniors did that. I feel bad for some of the guys who had to miss their last Crosstown Classic. We wish the scoreboard would have went our way, but there’s nothing we can do except look forward to next week.”
