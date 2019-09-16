PADUCAH — The Murray High cross country team took a trip to St. Mary on Saturday morning. There, the Lady Tiger varsity girls placed fifth as a team. Sophomore Sydney Wyatt placed in the top-25, earning a medal for 22nd place with a time of 26:29.26. The Lady Tiger middle school girls’ team placed fourth. Seventh-grader Lady Tiger Leah Jenkins secured 25th place with a time of 22:58.87. Tiger middle school boys placed sixth over all, and sixth-grader Tiger Cullen Larkin placed 17th with a time of 18:16.36.
Murray High will have their next race this Saturday at Graves County.
