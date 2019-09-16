Murray High cross country varsity girls

The Lady Tiger varsity girls cross country team placed fifth overall at the race on Saturday at St. Mary. Pictured is the team with their stuffed elephant deemed the team’s “emotional support animal”. 

 Photo provided

PADUCAH — The Murray High cross country team took a trip to St. Mary on Saturday morning. There, the Lady Tiger varsity girls placed fifth as a team. Sophomore Sydney Wyatt placed in the top-25, earning a medal for 22nd place with a time of 26:29.26. The Lady Tiger middle school girls’ team placed fourth. Seventh-grader Lady Tiger Leah Jenkins secured 25th place with a time of 22:58.87. Tiger middle school boys placed sixth over all, and sixth-grader Tiger Cullen Larkin placed 17th with a time of 18:16.36.

Murray High will have their next race this Saturday at Graves County.

