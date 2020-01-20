MAYFIELD— After Friday night’s win against St. Mary, Tiger basketball head coach Dior Curtis said that defense would win the championship on Saturday, and his prediction was prophetic as Murray High defeated the Mayfield Cardinals 67-59.
The Tigers started their day bright and early to prepare for the championship.
“We had an early morning this morning,” Curtis said. “We had a walk-through practice early, and we came back this afternoon with such a quick turn around to walk through again. Our guys were really focused for the hours that we had today.”
For having such a long day, Murray High sure did come into the game hot as they put pressure on the Cardinals to open up with a 9-1 lead in the first five minutes of action.
“Our attention to detail was good,” Curtis said. “We knew we had to play defense tonight, and we came out and shot the ball well tonight, so that helped us out a whole lot. But, we knew we had to guard them because they are really physically strong too. Our defense was the key tonight.”
For the remainder of the first quarter, Mayfield slowly crept back in it, closing the gap to 15-10.
But when Grant Whitaker opened up the second quarter with a three that was nothing but net, it was obvious which team was in control. The Tigers ended the half up 39-27.
After the half, the game seemed to slow down offensively. It wasn’t until nearly two minutes into the third that Darius Duffy scored the first points of the quarter and extended the Tigers’ lead to 41-27. Once Duffy got things rolling again, Murray High picked it back up and ended the third up nine points at 52-43.
The score for Duffy was his only made field goal of the game, but he was a huge contributor defensively on Saturday.
“Darius was a huge pressure on the defense,” Curtis said.
Another essential player to the Tiger defense was Charqwan McCallister
“He pressured the ball a lot, which gave their guards a really hard time,” Curtis said.
When the final buzzer sounded, the Dawg Pound and all of Murray High’s fans went absolutely nuts as they watched the team receive their championship trophy.
After the game, three Tiger athletes were announced to the All-A Region 1 Tournament team: Darius Duffy, Grant Whitaker, and Trey Boggess.
Whitaker ended the championship with a whopping 23 points. Gabe Taylor totaled 13 points, and Boggess had 11. Duffy grabbed eight rebounds.
On Tuesday, the Tigers will advance to the All-A state tournament at Eastern Kentucky University.
