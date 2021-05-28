EDDYVILLE—The Lyon County Lyons’ early game offense was the deciding factor in the 8-4 win over the Murray Tigers on Thursday.
Lyon County put the pressure on early in the game.
Aiden Rush and Brody Williams hit back to back home runs to start the game for the Lyons to give them an early 2-0 lead.
Lyon County added to their lead in the bottom of the third on a Rush sacrifice fly ball to left that scored a run adding to the Lyons lead,3-0.
Williams pushed the lead to 4-0 with two outs on an RBI single.
Lyon County didn’t stop the early offense as Christian O’Daniel scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the third to push the lead to 5-0 for the Lyons.
The Tigers responded in a big way in the top of the fourth inning. Kade Gibson got the Tigers on the board on an RBI single to cut the lead to, 5-1.
Reese Wilson kept the offense going on an RBI single to left field to make the Lyons lead 5-2.
The Lyons helped the Tigers get their third run of the game as they errored on a Kyle Crady ground ball that scored a run bringing the score to 5-3 after four innings.
The Tigers kept chipping away at the Lyons lead in the fifth inning. Carson Tucker hit an RBI single to right field to cut the Lyon County lead to one at 5-4.
Jackson Shoulders gave the Lyons their third home run of the night off Murray in the bottom of the fifth to extend the lead for the Lyons to, 6-4.
In the bottom of the fifth, Lyon County added to their lead on an O’Daniel two-run RBI double to left field to push the Lyons lead to 8-4.
The Tigers came down to their final three outs in the top of the seventh down four after both teams couldn’t get any offense going in the sixth.
After two quick ground outs, it was down to Gibson to get the Tigers going on a two-out rally.
Gibson was hit by a pitch giving the Tigers a runner on base with two outs and Austin Miller at the plate
Miller on the second pitch grounded out to the Shoulders at first base for the final out of the game.
The Tigers Crady took the loss for Murray on the mound. Crady went just three innings giving up five runs on three hits and walking two in the game.
Travis Yancy for the Lyons took the win. He went four innings and gave up three runs on three hits in the game. n
