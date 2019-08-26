MURRAY — The Murray High Tiger’s soccer team bounced back after a loss to Mayfield in the All-A regionals with a win over Caldwell County 5-1 on Saturday.
Trevor Harrison led the way with two goals for the Tigers. Gabe Taylor, Abraham Leon, and Charles Pemwell scored one goal a piece. Chase Renick tallied two assists while Michael Michael and Trey Boggess had one assist each.
Head coach of the Tigers Jared Rosa said, “We tried a few different things tonight to prepare for a tough district stretch and I liked what I saw. Everyone contributed something and the leadership is starting to emerge from our defense. If we can move the ball and trust each other, we can be dangerous.”
The Tigers will face off against Marshall County on Tuesday on the road in a doubleheader with the girls.
