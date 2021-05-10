PADUCAH—The Murray Tigers could not finish the comeback as the fell 7-2 to Kennett on Saturday in Paducah during the Mustang Invitational.
Murray out hit Kennett in the game five to four but it was not enough to get the win.
Kennett got the scoring going in the second inning on a walk that scored a run. They would score three more times in the bottom of the second inning to go up 4-0.
The pitching for Kennett was on point in the game only allowing two runs in the game.
The Tigers scored two in the top of the seventh but could not come from back and fell 7-2.
Carson Tucker took the loss for Murray allowing two hits and four runs over his 1 2/3 innings of work. n
