GREENVILLE — Host Muhlenberg County erased a 12-point third-quarter deficit Monday night in rallying for a 56-49 win over Murray High in boys basketball action.
The Tigers had built that lead after leading through the first two quarters. Murray High led 11-5 at the end of the first stanza and was up 26-19 at halftime, but from about the 3:30 mark of the third quarter, it was the Mustangs who dominated.
Guard Cole Vincent had the biggest part in the comeback as he hit three straight three-pointers to begin the surge. By the time the fourth quarter arrived, Murray High’s lead was down to a single point at 38-37.
Muhlenberg would take control in the final eight minutes, outscoring the Tigers 19-9. Murray High Head Coach Dior Curtis said it was a combination of missed shots and timely turnovers that ultimately proved to be his team’s undoing.
“We didn’t have too many (turnovers), but the ones we had, were in key spots,” said Curtis, whose team fell to 6-2 on the season, while the Mustangs improved to 5-1. “It would be a situation where we would miss two shots, they’d come down and hit one, then we’d have a turnover and they’d score. Then, we’d come back down and have another turnover and they’d score off that.”
“We also missed a couple of shots early in the fourth quarter, where we were trying to expand on our lead we still had.”
Vincent finished with 18 points to lead the Mustangs to victory, while teammate Nash Divine added 11. Sophomore guard Grant Whitaker led Murray High with 20 points, while junior guard Charqwan McCallister added 12. Junior forward Trey Boggess also contributed nine points for the Tigers, who also ended the night just 2-for-17 on 3-point attempts.
The Tigers will now take an extended break away from game action as their next contest is not scheduled until Feb. 2 against 4th District rival Marshall County at Taylor Gym in Murray.
