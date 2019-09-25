MURRAY — Senior night for Murray High featured a doubleheader against Graves County and a total of 10 seniors between the Tigers and Lady Tigers’ teams.
The Tigers earned a 5-1 win and positioned themselves to potentially be the two-seed for the district tournament.
Meanwhile, the Lady Tigers trailed 5-1 at halftime and battled back in the second half but ultimately fell short due to a lapse in the final five minutes, 8-4.
Between the two games, the 10 seniors were honored in front of the home crowd with their parents alongside. On the boys’ side a big senior class of Tomas Ferreyra, Jaycob Fitzhugh, Trevor Harrison, Tristan Lopez, Michael Mikahael, Charles Pemwell. Garret Putz, and Bradley Dawson took center stage. Head coach Jared Rosa said they were critical this year as a group leading the younger players.
“They’ve done really well about stepping up collectively and leading the team,” Rosa said. “It’s not just a few of them, they all do their part and do their job. That’s the culture that I’ve taught. As long as we play together and are a team about moving forward and a team about being at practice and on the field, then we can be dangerous.”
Pemwell made a memory for a lifetime with a hat trick against a district rival on senior night, and he was the one that got it all started last night with a goal in the first 10 minutes. His second came 10 minutes later after he forced a turnover in the offensive end. Harrison made sure to add one in the first half and the Tigers continued to pull away.
Gabe Taylor rounded out the scoring on a corner kick delivered by Pemwell and Rosa said that was a huge moment for Taylor.
“We’ve worked on set pieces for a long time and he finally got one,” Rosa said. “I think that’s a big confidence builder for him going forward. I think getting it against a big district opponent is also big.”
The Tigers were into the game from the beginning and they played as a team. That was a big focus on the pregame speech from the coaching staff.
“We sat down and had a little talk as a team before the game and I think some of it really resonated with them about coming together and being a unit going forward, rather than singling people out or trying to do it individually,” Rosa said. “We have to either be together or we are way off.”
On the girls side, Lily Vanover and Echo Falwell were honored before the start of their game as the only two senior on the roster. Head coach Shauna Traylor said that they both are critical pieces to the team and will be sorely missed next year.
“I’ve known her (Lily) for a long time and she’s a great leader,” Traylor said. “She has a big heart and a love for the game and is obviously a great player. We’ll definitely miss her and her leadership.”
“I haven’t known Echo as long, but she brings a lot of laughs and personality to the team,” Traylor said. “We are very thankful to have gained her the last few years and she’s someone who just absolutely loves the game and plays anytime she can. That shows out on the field.”
On the field, the Lady Tigers got off to a slow start and fell into a hole quickly. They headed to halftime down 5-1.
In the second half, they played at a much higher level and for 35 minutes the Lady Tigers were dominant. With five minutes left to play they were winning the half 2-0. Then, Raychel Mathis of the Lady Eagles made her presence felt. The Murray State commit scored three times in a two-minute period to put her team comfortably ahead.
Traylor said that the team has to find a way to play all 80 minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.