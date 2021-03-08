MAYFIELD — Murray High broke open a tight game with a big scoring outburst over the final 10 minutes in defeating host Mayfield by a 74-50 score Friday night in boys basketball action.
Tigers guard Grant Whitaker led the way with 21 points, while forward Trey Boggess backed that effort with 15 and point guard Charqwan McCallister had 13. However, it was the play of reserve forward Zavion Carman that may have had the biggest influence as he ended with 12 points, but 10 of those were in the second half and several of those came in the decisive 29-9 run that closed the game.
Murray High (13-7) will now prepare for the upcoming Fourth District Tournament and a showdown with crosstown arch rival Calloway County.
Friday night, the Tigers seemed to have things well in hand on two occasions before halftime. The first of these was in the game’s opening minutes as they zipped to a 10-2 lead before the Cardinals trimmed that margin to just 20-18 by the end of the quarter.
Murray High then seemed to seize command in the second quarter, building the lead back to as many as eight points. Once again, Mayfield fought back, this time drawing even at the halftime break, 33-33.
Mayfield (10-7) then took its own lead early in the third quarter and the lead changed hands a few times before a Boggess dunk off of a turnover started what turned out to be the winning run for the Tigers. A Carman score followed a Whitaker three-pointer to send the Tigers to the fourth quarter up 51-46.
From there, Murray found the bottom of the basket with regularity as the Cardinals went cold, while having issues with turnovers.
Guard Brajone Dabney had 12 points for Mayfield, as did guard Nathan Watkins, but Watkins had 10 of those points in the first half as the Tigers slowed him the rest of the way. Murray High also held the Cardinals’ biggest weapon — guard Colby Kennemore — in check all night as he finished with only seven points, which is half of his senior average.
