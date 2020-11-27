MURRAY – The Murray Tigers are close. So close to making it further into the Class 2A playoffs than they have since a semifinal run in 2014. Close to beating their longtime nemesis and rival Mayfield Cardinals. Close to ending a one-victory-in-44-years drought. Close to ending an era of domination by the Cardinals. It seems like every year, the success of the season and postseason comes down to a matchup against the Cardinals.
The Class 2A eighth-ranked Tigers (6-3, 2-1) are averaging 304.6 yards of offense every game, which in and of itself is good, 200 of which comes on the ground. Murray’s rushing attack can be dominating at times and grinds out large chunks of game time. The passing attack has been hit or miss this season, with junior quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski looking brilliant when he manages the game efficiently, and then in some of Murray’s defeats, he has forced throws and tried to make too much happen that’s not there and thrown the ball to the other team too many times. If they are to beat Mayfield and take the next steps in the playoffs, they might just have to open up the playbook this time. They managed only 11 yards through the air in the first matchup, and a scoring strike from Sokolowski or a couple of completions on 3rd down (they were 0/10 last time) could have made up those two points they were shy last time.
In the October contest at Ty Holland Stadium, Murray came closer to beating Mayfield than they have in almost a quarter of a century in the narrowest of defeats, a 21-20 overtime thriller that came down to the last play.
Mayfield scored first in overtime, on a 20-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Zane Cartwright to junior wide receiver Ben Gloyd, to put the visitors up 21-14 and a chance to win the game on a defensive stop. Murray would need a t least seven points to stay alive and break the streak.
After a four-yard run by senior running back Brendan Dahncke brought Murray to the six-yard line, Sokolowski then kept it himself and ran the ball in, to bring the score to 21-20. The conservative call at that point would be to kick the extra-point, however in high school football, PAT kicks are not as automatic as you might see on television in college and the NFL. Also, forcing your team to try and score again against Mayfield’s historically stout defense is just as worrisome.
At the imposition of his players and the crowd, Murray coach Keith Hodge rolled the dice. He elected to call a play for a two-point conversion, that was a do-or-die play, that is the popular pick for underdogs and when it works, monumental and historic memories are made. When it doesn’t, it brings criticisms and questions from the naysayers who think they can do better than a coach that loves his players and knows their ins-and-outs and what they’re capable of, and have no accountability as armchair quarterbacks.
Predicting that Mayfield would be focusing their defense on trying to stop Murray’s versatile, three-headed running attack, Sokolowski took the snap and immediately turned to the right to try a quick screen-pass to junior Devin Lee, which was primed to work, but a Mayfield defender broke through the line and got a fingertip on the ball, just enough to deflect the ball to the turf and deflate Ty Holland Stadium and the emotions of the hard-fighting Tigers who were so close to breaking through themselves.
And break through they must. Eventually. The odds are more and more for the Tigers every time they play, right? Murray’s last victory in the series came on a wet War Memorial field in 1997, when Markise Hammonds ran the opening kickoff back 80 yards for a touchdown, putting the Tigers up 7-0, and the defense shut out the Cardinals for the rest of the game. And that feeling the Tigers know all-to-well, as they’ve been the recipient of those shut outs four times during the losing streak to Mayfield, two of which came in the playoffs.
“I became the head coach back in 1990,” said former Tiger head coach Rick Fisher, who was the last coach to beat the Cardinals, “and we had some really good teams. There for awhile we weren’t playing Mayfield, because they were in a different classification, but came back in 1997. We were at their place, and Markise Hammonds took it back about 80 yards for a touchdown and that was all the scoring that happened the whole game. It was a defensive battle and we were just slugging it out against each other. Nobody really got close to scoring after that with the play right in the middle of the field the whole game. Paul Leahy was the coach for Mayfield at that time and he was going to retire that year, but because we beat him, we brought him out of retirement. He wouldn’t quit with a loss to Murray.”
You won’t find any Tiger victories before that game on VHS. That was the first time that Murray had bested Mayfield since 1976. A loss to Murray wasn’t on the future schedule for at least the next 23 years and counting. If the Tigers can find a way this Friday night to overcome the ghosts of Cardinals past and exercise those demons in the unfriendly confines of War Memorial Stadium, which they are perfectly capable of, they can make history. They just symbolically need two more points. So close.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.